Evaluating UNC's Caleb Wilson’s Best Fits in NBA

The 2026 NBA Draft lottery took place on Sunday, revealing the first 14 picks of June's event. This year's class could be historically one of the best in league history.

One of the top prospects in the draft is North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson, who is expected to be taken off the board at any point within the top four picks. Knowing that is the case, here is where Wilson would fit, from best to worst, among the teams drafting at the top of the board.

1. Chicago Bulls

Apr 3, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) reacts to a call in the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Wilson sliding to No. 4 would be somewhat of a surprise, as he has been viewed by some league executives as worthy of being the second pick in the draft. Nevertheless, Wilson would be a seamless fit in Chicago alongside Josh Giddey, who is a pass-first guard and averaged 9.1 assists per game.

Chicago is one of the fastest-paced teams in the NBA, but they are also desperate for a franchise-altering player, which Wilson could develop into . The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward's athleticism and explosive offensive ability will be highlighted with the Bulls.

2. Washington Wizards

Apr 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) drives to the basket past Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

This is an unlikely outcome, as the Wizards are expected to draft AJ Dybantsa with the No. 1 overall pick. However, in the world where the Wizards trade down one or two spots - which is unlikely - Wilson would be a fantastic fit on that roster. In fact, you could persuade me that this would be the best fit, but draft position is a major reason why this is an unlikely landing spot for Wilson.

In terms of basketball, Wilson being featured in an offense with a backcourt tandem of Trae Young and Tre Johnson would be a tantalizing project in D.C. Additionally, Wilson complementing Anthony Davis in the frontcourt would also be fascinating to watch.

3. Memphis Grizzlies

Jan 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Memphis has traded away Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson in recent months and is most likely looking to move Ja Morant. The Grizzlies are in a clear rebuild, and landing Wilson would provide a hopeful jolt of energy that the organization desperately wants.

Wilson would theoretically be a good fit in that city, but the surrounding pieces are uninspiring, which is why Memphis ranks third on this list.

4. Utah Jazz

Apr 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) posts up against Memphis Grizzlies forward Dariq Whitehead (00) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Personally, I love what Utah is building, but the fact of the matter is, they simply do not need another forward. I believe Wilson would rather play in Utah than Memphis, but given the current personnel, it would not be a good fit.