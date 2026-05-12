UNC's Caleb Wilson Draws Comparison to NBA Superstar
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The 2026 NBA Draft lottery officially took place on Sunday afternoon, with the Washington Wizards landing the No. 1 pick.
While BYU's A.J. Dybantsa has been the consensus No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft, several names, including North Carolina Tar Heels' Caleb Wilson, have been involved in that conversation. The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward is unlikely to come off the board at No. 1 overall, but the North Carolina product has made a case for going as high as No. 2.
Wilson has been somewhat underrated throughout the pre-draft process; that is no longer the case after a jarring comparison from a college basketball analyst.
During an appearance on Monday's episode of "Get Up" on ESPN, college basketball analyst Jay Williams provided his prediction for the top five picks, which included Wilson landing with the Memphis Grizzlies at No. 3 overall. During his reasoning, here is what Williams had to say about Wilson.
What Williams Said
- "Caleb Wilson to me, in 10 years from now, when we re-draft this class, we could be talking about he should have been the first [player] taken in this draft," Williams said. "I think his upside is limitless. He's a guy that showed he can play with the basketball - put the ball on the ground - and that shot-making ability is what is going to propel him in the draft."
- "Caleb Wilson, watching him work out, has shown the ability to put the ball down on the ground," Williams elaborated. "By the way, when I first saw him this year, the bar is Jermaine O'Neal, the ceiling, Kevin Garnett. Now, when I watch him play, the bar seems like Kevin Garnett, the ceiling seems more like Giannis [Antetokounmpo]."
Why This Is a Valid Take
The only question mark for Wilson heading into the draft is his ability to shoot from beyond the arc, as he shot 25.9 percent from three-point range in 2025. Other than that, there are no concerns about production or character that should give teams reason to pause.
Wilson's ability to create opportunities off the dribble, his explosiveness, passing, defensive prowess, and ability to generate his own shot in various spots mirror the features of some of the best players in NBA history.
Now, Wilson obviously needs to prove that before being included in that group of players, but he illustrated countless times last season that he can be a superstar at the next level. In his lone season in Chapel Hill, Wilson averaged 19.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 57.8 percent from the field.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.