Evaluating Jarin Stevenson’s Impact for UNC Next Season

North Carolina is losing a lot of production in their frontcourt from last season, but one constant does remain, and he could be in line for a leap next season.

The Tar Heels have already seen the departures of both Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar — both of whom entered the NBA Draft , and were selected after having star seasons at UNC last year — as well as depth pieces such as Zayden High entering the transfer portal.

UNC’s Losses

VCU Rams forward Barry Evans (5) defends North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

These losses leave the Tar Heels extremely thin in the frontcourt, especially when considering that Wilson and Veesaar were arguably their two best players last season. Also, High had stepped in nicely for the Tar Heels when Caleb Wilson saw his season end prematurely thanks to a hand injury.

Without Wilson, the Tar Heels were bounced from the NCAA Tournament in the first round, and sweeping changes were soon made from the head coach to the rest of the roster. Despite all the turmoil, forward Jarin Stevenson was one of only a handful who decided to come back to North Carolina for next season.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) is harassed by Duke Blue Devils fans as he attempts to inbound the ball during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stevenson established himself as a serviceable piece in the frontcourt last season, averaging 8.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in 33 appearances (25 starts). Stevenson also shot a career-best 47 percent from the floor in his first season with the program after transferring from Alabama.

Stevenson Primed for a Leap

With a lot of losses suffered this offseason, Stevenson will have an opportunity to take another leap in his production under new head coach Michael Malone. Stevenson has shown the ability to be a versatile forward who can impact the game on both sides of the floor and has flashed the potential to be a capable floor spacer in North Carolina’s offense.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) dribbles against VCU Rams forward Jadrian Tracey (2) in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He also helps provide a sense of continuity for the team’s newer pieces, of which there are many. Outside of Stevenson, nearly every player that was in the Tar Heels’ rotation last season entered the transfer portal, so Stevenson’s veteran presence will be key to a team that is largely unfamiliar with the process at North Carolina.

The Tar Heels as a team will look to improve next season in Malone’s first as head coach. UNC has experienced some underwhelming campaigns over the past few years, and they’ll look to get back to the top of college basketball with Stevenson’s veteran leadership at the forefront of that equation.