Caleb Wilson Will Build on Highlight Skill Set at UNC

Caleb Wilson has long relied on his size and athleticism in his basketball career up to this point, but he may have to make some changes in the NBA.

Wilson’s freakish athletic abilities, combined with his 6-foot-10 frame, have carried him to significant heights throughout his basketball life so far. Those traits were most on display this past season at North Carolina, where he led the Tar Heels in nearly every major statistical category and was the team’s best player on both offense and defense.

Wilson Drafted by Bulls

May 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Caleb Wilson participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson was then drafted fourth overall by the Chicago Bulls in last week’s NBA Draft. Joining one of the youngest teams in the NBA, Wilson will have the chance to become a franchise cornerstone from day one in Chicago if his game translates smoothly to the NBA.

His game relies mostly on flashy dunks, using his quickness and speed to get downhill drives, as well as guarding all five positions on defense. However, Wilson still has room for improvement in other areas of his game, such as his perimeter shooting and ball-handling, to further refine his game.

UNC basketball freshman Caleb Wilson during a press conference on Oct. 9, 2025, inside the Smith Center media room. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While his current skillset will still let him get by in the NBA, if he wants to become a franchise player for the Bulls, he’ll need to round out his game some more in other areas. In a recent interview with The Score Chicago , Wilson discussed the work he has done to improve those skills ahead of his rookie NBA campaign.

Wilson’s Thoughts

“I’m pretty good at everything,” Wilson said. “l've practiced and made sure I had skills in every aspect of the game because you never know what your coach and team is going to need from you, so I’m just diversifying my skill set.”

Nov 14, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts to a foul during the second half against the North Carolina Central Eagles at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson also talked about his defensive style, noting that he can guard multiple positions on the floor and be a chaotic roamer on the defensive side of the floor. Additionally, he shared how he’ll be able to turn defense into offense in a hurry.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Wilson said regarding how he’ll play defense in the NBA. “It's like playing free safety. You just have the opportunity to make decisions and get steals and get out in transition where I'm really good. So, it's a lot of fun, especially when you get that steal or get that deflection, and you're able to get out.”