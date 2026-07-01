Caleb Wilson Describes Emotions After Injury Ended UNC Career

Caleb Wilson was having an incredible season as a freshman at North Carolina, but that was until an injury put a halt to that.

Wilson was leading the team in virtually every category last season, averaging 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, while also averaging over a block and a steal on defense. His superb play was not only beneficial to himself and his draft stock but also to the Tar Heels, who were playing some great basketball with him leading the charge.

Wilson Suffers Injury vs. Miami

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) works on his left hand during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, against Miami in early February, Wilson exited the game with a wrist injury. He would later return briefly before sitting out the remainder of the contest, which UNC would go on to lose 75-66. After the game, it was determined that Wilson would be out for a handful of weeks due to the injury, but the expectation was that he would return prior to the NCAA Tournament.

That did not turn out to be the case. While working out as he was close to returning, Wilson broke his thumb while dunking. The injury required surgery, effectively ending his season and crushing North Carolina’s hopes of any postseason success.

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) celebrates during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels would go on to lose in the first round of the NCAA Tournament without Wilson, and the team would undergo massive changes in the offseason, potentially as a ripple effect of Wilson’s injury. Nonetheless, the springy 6-foot-10 forward turned his attention towards the NBA Draft.

Wilson was selected last week, fourth overall, by the Chicago Bulls. Despite the bittersweet ending, Wilson will look to build off his success at UNC in the NBA now that he is healthy. In an interview with The Score Chicago , Wilson talked about the maturing that he had to do after suffering the season-ending injury.

Wilson’s Thoughts

Nov 14, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts to a foul during the second half against the North Carolina Central Eagles at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“They were some of the toughest moments of my life,” Wilson said. “But, I'm grateful for that happening because if that didn't happen, I probably wouldn’t be a Bull right now.”

“It’s great, it feels normal,” Wilson said regarding how his hand feels currently. “I just worked hard to be back, and that’s really all I could do. Once that happens, there's nothing else you can do but recover and try your best to get back as fast as you can. And I was able to recover faster than normal because I ate better and was on a diet and was drinking green juice and stuff like that. So, it all paid off.”