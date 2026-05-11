Evaluating Jaydon Young's Role With UNC Next Season
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While North Carolina has done an excellent job in the transfer portal and in the offseason in general of bringing in new faces and talent, there are three returners from last season who should have an impact on the success North Carolina aims for.
Out of the three returning players, forward Jarin Stevenson’s role remains the most certain, as he will likely start to begin the season, following up on what was an impressive stretch down the last half of the season as he filled in for some key injuries on the roster.
Sophomore guard Isaiah Denis' role will likely increase from last season, as he has shown great improvement throughout the offseason and flashed his potential in his limited games. He was also dealing with an injury throughout the year.
Interesting Usage Technique
That leaves guard Jaydon Young, who had quite an interesting type of usage last season by Hubert Davis. Midway through the season, Hubert Davis made the decision to have Jaydon Young start during a four-game stretch.
This was especially interesting because Young's minutes were comparatively very low compared to other starters and other bench players. Most of the time, Young was quickly subbed out after the game had started, only logging about seven minutes a game last season.
It seems obvious that Young returned to North Carolina after initially entering the transfer portal to accept a role as a player and depth piece for the team, but I would also expect his minutes and usage to increase from what we saw last season.
Will Young's Usage Increase?
Although he had very limited minutes last season, Young did prove he can contribute to the team in a meaningful way. There were games throughout the season when he played a significant number of minutes, including a 19-minute game against Wake Forest, in which he scored 12 points.
With the number of new guards that Michael Malone has brought in in the offseason, it will be difficult for Young to get a significant increase from last season, but depending on what his offseason looks like, he should be a valuable depth piece for the team moving forward.
While he likely will not be used the same by Michael Malone as he was by Hubert Davis, Young provides an interesting question mark on the team, and seeing his role develop will be an interesting storyline to follow as the season begins.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.