Why UNC’s Rebuild Under Malone May Take Time
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The Michael Malone era is in full swing, and while most of the components it brings are exciting, some spots will require patience from Tar Heels fans.
Malone has done an excellent job in the transfer portal and in recruiting in general, which was something completely foreign to the former NBA head coach months ago. He has seemed to adapt well to the college game, but time will tell whether he can truly adapt to the ever-changing sport of college basketball.
Year One Was Always Going To Be Difficult
While it’s easy to get excited about what Malone is doing at North Carolina, fans must also remain patient and trust that adaptation and coaching in college basketball are indeed an adjustment.
Carolina’s basketball standards are among the highest of all programs in the country, and having a first-year college head coach take charge can lead to a ton of unwanted pressure.
Heading into Malone’s first season, almost the entirety of the roster is brand new, with only three returning players, and only one of them will end up starting. Building team chemistry among the players and coaches certainly takes time, and in a season with nearly no chemistry anywhere, things could begin a little rocky.
The ACC Won’t Be Easy
Not to mention the conference that the Tar Heels will be competing in. The ACC has reloaded with a ton of talent through the transfer portal and recruiting, with multiple ACC teams ranked nationally in the top 10 of 247Sports' transfer portal recruiting rankings.
North Carolina will be tasked with navigating a very tough ACC next season. With a brand new roster and a first-year head coach, it isn’t exactly the recipe for success.
International Development Takes Time
While all incoming transfers will go through a sort of adjustment period, international players are a different story. International recruiting takes a lot of development and patience; luckily for North Carolina, Malone has great experience in developing international talent.
With all of that being said, fans unfortunately cannot go into next season with championship expectations in year one. North Carolina hired Malone to be the coach of the future, and developing to build sustainable success takes plenty of time and plenty of patience.
If the season starts slowly or troubles arise from the beginning, Carolina fans cannot panic. Early-season struggles should not define the program's long-term outlook for the entirety of the campaign.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.