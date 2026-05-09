Why UNC’s Rebuild Under Malone May Take Time

The Michael Malone era is in full swing, and while most of the components it brings are exciting, some spots will require patience from Tar Heels fans.

Malone has done an excellent job in the transfer portal and in recruiting in general, which was something completely foreign to the former NBA head coach months ago. He has seemed to adapt well to the college game, but time will tell whether he can truly adapt to the ever-changing sport of college basketball.

Year One Was Always Going To Be Difficult

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While it’s easy to get excited about what Malone is doing at North Carolina, fans must also remain patient and trust that adaptation and coaching in college basketball are indeed an adjustment.

Carolina’s basketball standards are among the highest of all programs in the country, and having a first-year college head coach take charge can lead to a ton of unwanted pressure.

Apr 2, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gestures in the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Heading into Malone’s first season, almost the entirety of the roster is brand new, with only three returning players, and only one of them will end up starting. Building team chemistry among the players and coaches certainly takes time, and in a season with nearly no chemistry anywhere, things could begin a little rocky.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The ACC Won’t Be Easy

Not to mention the conference that the Tar Heels will be competing in. The ACC has reloaded with a ton of talent through the transfer portal and recruiting, with multiple ACC teams ranked nationally in the top 10 of 247Sports' transfer portal recruiting rankings.

Mar 12, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels mascot Ramses holds onto the ESPN Camp Week ball during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

North Carolina will be tasked with navigating a very tough ACC next season. With a brand new roster and a first-year head coach, it isn’t exactly the recipe for success.

March 10, 2026: Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Myles Colvin (6) knocks the ball away from Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) during the first half of the 2025 ACC Men's Baskeetball Championship at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. (Scott Kinser) | (Scott Kinser)

International Development Takes Time

While all incoming transfers will go through a sort of adjustment period, international players are a different story. International recruiting takes a lot of development and patience; luckily for North Carolina, Malone has great experience in developing international talent.

Mar 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

With all of that being said, fans unfortunately cannot go into next season with championship expectations in year one. North Carolina hired Malone to be the coach of the future, and developing to build sustainable success takes plenty of time and plenty of patience.

If the season starts slowly or troubles arise from the beginning, Carolina fans cannot panic. Early-season struggles should not define the program's long-term outlook for the entirety of the campaign.