UNC Officially Resigns Critical Forward

The North Carolina Tar Heels officially welcomed back one of their top reserves earlier this week, officially re-signing Jarin Stevenson to a deal for the 2026-27 season.

Stevenson first announced his intentions to return to the Tar Heels earlier this offseason, one of just a small handful of players from last season to do so amid the firing of Hubert Davis and the hiring of Michael Malone. Stevenson is the only main rotation player from last season to return.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) dribbles against VCU Rams forward Jadrian Tracey (2) in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Stevenson’s Resume

After spending two seasons with Alabama to begin his collegiate career, Stevenson transferred to the Tar Heels before last season. He averaged 5.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in 74 appearances with the Crimson Tide (27 starts). Last season with UNC, his numbers jumped, averaging 8.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Stevenson — who stands at 6-foot-11, 215 pounds — is a versatile forward who can play and guard multiple positions, and is also versatile on the offensive side, showcasing an ability to space the floor, get to the basket and make plays off the dribble, and play underneath near the rim.

VCU Rams forward Barry Evans (5) defends North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stevenson Stepping Up

He played a big role in keeping UNC afloat when Caleb Wilson went down with a season-ending injury. Wilson was the team’s star last season, leading them in nearly every statistical category. Stevenson did a good enough job filling in to keep the Tar Heels afloat, but they would ultimately fall in the first round of the NCAA Tournament without their best player.

The Tar Heels are going to need Stevenson’s familiarity and experience next season. With a lot of roster turnover due to draft declarations, and transfer portal entries, Stevenson now becomes the de facto most experienced member of the Tar Heels next season — even more experienced than his new head coach, as Malone hasn’t coached in the NCAA since 2001, and has never held a head coaching position at this level, making it very difficult off rip for the former NBA champion.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) dunks during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Stevenson will look to take a considerable leap next season as he figures to be in line for an enhanced role with Malone at the helm. After a disappointing ending to last season, there will be no shortage of pressure on the Tar Heels to be successful in Malone’s first season as head coach. Luckily for him, he’ll have a sliver of program continuity with him in the form of Stevenson.