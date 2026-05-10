Ranking UNC’s Toughest ACC Opponents in Malone’s First Season
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Michael Malone is walking into one of the most prestigious jobs in college basketball, and with it comes a tough ACC schedule in year one. Through the incoming freshman class in 2026 and the transfer portal, the ACC has only grown stronger over the last couple of months.
Malone's first season in Chapel Hill will not be an easy one. He will have to navigate truly difficult opponents each week in a conference that has gotten much better compared to last season.
For a program like North Carolina, the pressure to win is much higher than you may see at other schools, and the added layer of a difficult conference does not relieve any of the pressure that Malone will face in his first season leading the Tar Heels.
Within the ACC, there are four teams that North Carolina will likely have circled on their calendar as their toughest games when scouting the upcoming season.
4. NC State
Throughout the offseason and especially in the transfer portal, NC State has done a sneaky-good job of picking up underrated talent. Highlighting their new key additions are former Hofstra guard Preston Edmead, Santa Clara guard Christian Hammond, and UC Irvine center Kyle Evans.
They're also heading into the season, however, with a first-year head coach in Justin Gainey, which could lead to a slow start, as those sorts of situations commonly do.
3. Miami
Miami had an excellent year with Jai Lucas in his first season. With a reload of talent through the transfer portal, Miami should be a team to watch out for in the ACC next season.
Miami landed two key additions in the transfer portal, both of whom ranked in the top 25 by 247Sports. They picked up former Villanova guard Acaden Lewis and Somto Cyril, the former center from Georgia.
2. Louisville
They reloaded with a flurry of talent in the transfer portal, including the No. 1 overall prospect on 247Sports, Flory Bidunga, a transfer center from Kansas.
They also added Jackson Shelstad from Oregon, Karter Knox from Arkansas, and De'Shayne Montgomery from Dayton, among other important transfers that will earn meaningful minutes for Louisville next season. They could be an early favorite to win the ACC, all things considered.
1. Duke
Unfortunately for North Carolina fans, it's hard not to put Duke at number one. After the season that they had last year, their roster may have gotten even better.
For starters, they returned a majority of the talent they had last year, including key returners in Patrick Ngongba, Caleb Foster, and Dame Sarr. They also had an excellent offseason in the transfer portal, landing John Blackwell, one of the top guards available, as well as Drew Scharnowski, the big power forward from Belmont.
There's plenty of competition this season in the ACC, and success in Michael Malone's first season will not be an easy task.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.