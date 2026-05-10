Ranking UNC’s Toughest ACC Opponents in Malone’s First Season

Michael Malone is walking into one of the most prestigious jobs in college basketball, and with it comes a tough ACC schedule in year one. Through the incoming freshman class in 2026 and the transfer portal, the ACC has only grown stronger over the last couple of months.

Malone's first season in Chapel Hill will not be an easy one. He will have to navigate truly difficult opponents each week in a conference that has gotten much better compared to last season.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

For a program like North Carolina, the pressure to win is much higher than you may see at other schools, and the added layer of a difficult conference does not relieve any of the pressure that Malone will face in his first season leading the Tar Heels.

Within the ACC, there are four teams that North Carolina will likely have circled on their calendar as their toughest games when scouting the upcoming season.

4. NC State

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Hammond (1) warms up before a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Kentucky Wildcats at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Throughout the offseason and especially in the transfer portal, NC State has done a sneaky-good job of picking up underrated talent. Highlighting their new key additions are former Hofstra guard Preston Edmead, Santa Clara guard Christian Hammond, and UC Irvine center Kyle Evans.

They're also heading into the season, however, with a first-year head coach in Justin Gainey, which could lead to a slow start, as those sorts of situations commonly do.

3. Miami

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas calls a play during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Miami had an excellent year with Jai Lucas in his first season. With a reload of talent through the transfer portal, Miami should be a team to watch out for in the ACC next season.

Miami landed two key additions in the transfer portal, both of whom ranked in the top 25 by 247Sports. They picked up former Villanova guard Acaden Lewis and Somto Cyril, the former center from Georgia.

2. Louisville

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) shoots against St. John's Red Storm forward Rubén Prey (17) and forward Bryce Hopkins (23) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

They reloaded with a flurry of talent in the transfer portal, including the No. 1 overall prospect on 247Sports, Flory Bidunga, a transfer center from Kansas.

They also added Jackson Shelstad from Oregon, Karter Knox from Arkansas, and De'Shayne Montgomery from Dayton, among other important transfers that will earn meaningful minutes for Louisville next season. They could be an early favorite to win the ACC, all things considered.

1. Duke

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) shoots a free throw against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for North Carolina fans, it's hard not to put Duke at number one. After the season that they had last year, their roster may have gotten even better.

For starters, they returned a majority of the talent they had last year, including key returners in Patrick Ngongba, Caleb Foster, and Dame Sarr. They also had an excellent offseason in the transfer portal, landing John Blackwell, one of the top guards available, as well as Drew Scharnowski, the big power forward from Belmont.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

There's plenty of competition this season in the ACC, and success in Michael Malone's first season will not be an easy task.