North Carolina 2026 Football Top 30 Countdown: No. 6

This offseason has reflected the sense of urgency in Chapel Hill, as the North Carolina Tar Heels' brass aggressively pursued as many players in the transfer portal.

That effort was shown in the number of additions the Tar Heels made to the roster, and those reinforcements were desperately needed after what transpired last season. In 2025, North Carolina compiled a 4-8 overall record and a 2-6 conference record.

While speaking with the media during the ACC Kickoff last week, head coach Bill Belichick reflected on the state of the program and important values he wants to establish this upcoming season.

Belichick's Thoughts

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think the biggest thing is just the relationships and building with all the people that are involved in the school, whether it’s academics, compliance, you know, different training - the training things that we have to go through, you know, the hourly schedule and so forth that we have to be in compliance with, things like that, and the different people that we’re working with," Belichick said.

"We brought in some people that I was familiar with, but, you know, also, again, multiple other people in the university. Great people, people who have really done a great job of supporting us, but you just need to build that working relationship with."

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"So, that’s been good. It’s been fun, and I appreciate the work that they’ve done. We’ll work a lot more efficiently as we spend more time together and get to know each other better and understand the needs and what’s most helpful, but they’ve been great."

"Yeah, I mean, look, we learn every day. I learn every day. I learn from last year, the year before that, and all the years from before that. But right now, we’re focusing on going forward, what we can accomplish today, this week, and in this training period. Then we’ll move on to our next set of goals. You take what you have learned from the past and try to improve on it, but, you know, it’s really about what you accomplish today and our coming opportunities."

Hope for North Carolina in 2026?

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detail view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Heading into the 2026-27 college football season, the Tar Heels have been one of the most discussed programs this offseason. The majority of that attention comes from the 74-year-old head coach, given last season's underwhelming performance.

It goes without saying that Belichick is presumably entering this season on the hot seat, as North Carolina missed postseason play for the first time since 2018. That was obviously the outcome the Tar Heels' front office envisioned when it hired the longtime NFL head coach.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Obviously, five wins would not cut it, and that would surely lead to North Carolina parting ways with Belichick before the 2027 season. Nevertheless, over the last several weeks, we have counted down the top 30 players on the Tar Heels' 2026 roster. Today, we reveal the No. 5-ranked Tar Heel heading into this polarizing season in Chapel Hill.

North Carolina Top 30 Players: No. 6 IOL Andrew Threatt

Dec 28, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the field prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the offensive linemen who have already been mentioned in this series, we have distinguished them at specific positions along the offensive line. As you can see, we didn't associate Threatt with a specific position. That is because the 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive lineman started at right tackle and left guard during his three years at Charleston Southern. That experience and flexibility will prove to be monumental for the Tar Heels.

As North Carolina reconfigures its offensive line during training camp and deciphers the best combination for Week 1 against TCU, Threatt's ability to maneuver as a malleable puzzle piece will expedite the process.

Threatt should establish himself as the best all-around offensive lineman on this depth chart early on in the season. His brute force and overall power should be impactful factors in pass protection and run blocking. Additionally, his quick feet and strong hands should keep opposing pass rushers at bay, contributing to a clean pocket for the quarterback.

Currently, Threatt is projected to be the starting right guard alongside center Christo Kelly and right tackle Shaq McRoy. That trio should have the right side of the offensive line comfortably entrenched, providing the quarterback with a clear view.

Sep 13, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Shortly after signing with North Carolina, the Charleston Southern transfer explained why he chose to take his talents to Chapel Hill.

“It’s not every day you can get coached by a well-experienced staff like North Carolina, even excluding Coach [Bill] Belichick there is at least 10+ years of experience across the board, not to much the academic prestige of the University of North Carolina,” Threatt said.

“It was a great visit,” Threatt said. “I really enjoyed the experience and am excited to see what coach Belichick is building in Chapel Hill. The staff is truly one of a kind, and the fan base is even more amazing.”

Threatt's Importance

Oct 18, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) warms up before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A quarterback's best friend is the offensive line. If that unit can hold its ground in protection, the signal caller's chances of succeeding increase exponentially. We have already covered this point, but Threatt's ability to slide to multiple positions on the offensive line not only creates avenues for this coaching staff in choosing the starting offensive line, but, if injuries occur during the season, Threatt can easily fill the void and perform comfortably.

Since the starting quarterback has yet to be named , which highlights the current state of that position, and the rushing attack will be a focal point of the offense, especially in the early portions of the season, the offensive line's ability to contribute in both facets is crucial. Threatt's presence on the front line should significantly elevate that unit's influence in the trenches.

Not only is Threatt one of the Tar Heels' best transfer portal acquisitions this offseason, but he is also one of the best players on this roster. North Carolina's offensive line should vastly improve in 2026 with the plethora of additions orchestrated by the front office. It's a make-or-break year for Belichick in Chapel Hill.