UNC to Face Big 12 Challenge in 2026

The North Carolina Tar Heels have known part of their non-conference schedule for quite some time now, but they learned about another that should provide a test.

Over the weekend, reports surfaced that North Carolina and West Virginia had finalized an agreement to face off in the second annual Dick Vitale Invitational at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. In the coming weeks and months, the Tar Heels will find out the rest of their schedule leading up to conference play, which begins in December.

Challenges West Virginia Presents UNC

Mar 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; The West Virginia Mountaineers and Kansas Jayhawks logos are projected onto the wall during the first half of the semifinals of the Big 12 conference tournament at Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

The Mountaineers have had a quietly very productive offseason, acquiring several players in the transfer portal, including Florida State's Martin Somerville, Georgia Tech's Mouhamed Sylla, and Butler's Finley Bizjack.

Of the three signings, Bizjack and Sylla should make the most impact, as Bizjack averaged 17.1 points per game in 2025, while Sylla recorded 9.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks last season. West Virginia has assembled a well-rounded roster that could cause issues for teams all season. Last season, the Mountaineers finished seventh in the Big 12, with a 21-14 record, and that should improve in 2026 with the reinforcements added to the roster.

North Carolina's Advantages

Mar 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels' 2026 roster is taking shape in Michael Malone's first offseason as head coach, and one of their portal acquisitions has familiarity with West Virginia. Terrence Brown, who transferred from Utah, had some success against the Mountaineers in 2025.

When the Utes took on West Virginia, the 6-foot-3, 174-pound guard recorded 16 points, eight rebounds, and three assists while shooting 6-of-15 from the field in a 61-56 win. With enhanced coaching and an elevated supporting cast, Brown should be more efficient and productive this time around against the Mountaineers.

Feb 18, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) shoots in the lane during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

While the Tar Heels may not possess the firepower they did last season, with Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar each declaring for the upcoming NBA draft, Malone and his staff have constructed a versatile group. North Carolina had a surplus of depth in 2025, but production and efficiency were inconsistent under Hubert Davis.

That should not be the case with this roster, as Malone has identified and pursued players with specific skill sets. There may be growing pains early in the season with several moving parts and newcomers entering the fold, but if the development of specific players goes right, the Tar Heels could become one of the most dangerous teams in the country once postseason play rolls around.