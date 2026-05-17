UNC’s Interest Remains in Top 2027 Recruit

If this offseason has proven anything, it is that coaching changes can have a monumental impact on an incoming player's decision to stick with a program with a new head coach.

The North Carolina Tar Heels were certainly an example of that, as following the hire of Michael Malone, 2026 five-star prospect Dylan Mingo decommitted from the program and reopened his recruitment after initially announcing his decision to sign with North Carolina in February, while Hubert Davis was still the head coach.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina is hoping to avoid that same process, with the current regime making a reoffer to Beckham Black, who is the No. 1-ranked point guard in the 2027 class.

How the Star Guard Fits Malone's System

Mar 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone talks to guard Jamal Murray (27) during a break in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

At his introductory press conference last month, Malone discussed the type of players he wants to incorporate into his system at North Carolina. It's safe to say that Black is exactly the type of player the longtime head coach envisions having run his offense in Chapel Hill starting in 2027.

“I love guys that have a motor, that play hard,” Malone said. “You don’t have to wind up and motivate a player – I love self-motivated players who play hard. Toughness, you can’t put a dollar sign on toughness. And then IQ."

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“Those are the things that jump out regardless of position – one through five, what you shoot from the foul line, what you shoot from the three-point line," Malone continued. "If you have a motor, you're tough, and you have IQ, you have a chance to be a hell of a player.”

Why This News Matters

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The 2026 roster is essentially in place, with Alexandros Samodurov and Matt Able as the two remaining unknown pieces. However, Terrence Brown, who transferred from Utah to North Carolina this offseason, is entering the final year of his college eligibility.

Brown projects to be an elite weapon for the Tar Heels next season, as the 6-foot-3, 174-pound guard averaged nearly 20 points per game in 2025. However, he is only a one-year asset for North Carolina, and its backcourt will need to be a revolving door in 2027.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) with the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) and forward Tobi Lawal (1) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Additionally, Neoklis Avdalas, who transferred from Virginia Tech, could be out the door following the 2026 season. The 6-foot-9, 216-pound guard is entering his sophomore season, but with a standout campaign alongside high-end talent and a potentially elite coaching staff, Avdalas could be a first-round pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Even if Avdalas stays in Chapel Hill for multiple years, Brown will need to be replaced following next season.