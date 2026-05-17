UNC Makes an Early Statement With 2028 Recruiting Offer

There have been no breaks for the North Carolina Tar Heels this offseason, with head coach Michael Malone jumping right into action hours after he was formally introduced on April 7.

Despite the circumstances and with little time to adjust to being a first-year college head coach, Malone has proven he is a strong recruiter . While this upcoming season is monumental for the 54-year-old coach's inaugural year in Chapel Hill, with more news about the 2026 roster potentially on the horizon, Malone has his eyes set on a top 2028 recruit.

Malone's Offer

Apr 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

This week, Malone and his staff continued their recruitment trail, watching several marquee prospects in future classes compete. On Friday, North Carolina's brass scouted 7-foot-1 center Yann Kamagate, who plays for Compton Magic.

Following an impressive performance, recording 16 points, 19 rebounds, and two blocks, Malone made an official offer to the 2028 center. In addition to North Carolina, Kamagate also has extended offers from Kansas, UCLA, and Baylor, with initial offers from USC, Houston, Texas A&M, Arizona, and Creighton.

Why This Matters

Mar 24, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gestures in the third quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

On the surface, Kamagate appears to be a perfect representation of what Malone values in his players, which he discussed at his introductory press conference last month.

“I love guys that have a motor, that play hard,” Malone said. “You don’t have to wind up and motivate a player – I love self-motivated players who play hard. Toughness, you can’t put a dollar sign on toughness. And then IQ."

Mar 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone talks to guard Jamal Murray (27) during a break in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

“A team that outworks people, stays motivated. I want to surround myself with players that have that kind of work ethic," Malone continued. "I shouldn’t have to go to practice and try to motivate you every day.”

Secondly, if there is one area of the roster that is somewhat of a question mark heading into 2026, it is the center rotation. So far, the Tar Heels have added Sayon Keita and Cade Bennerman, with Alexandros Samodurov potentially next in line in the coming days.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, this is a clear indicator that Malone does not want this to be a recurring issue for North Carolina, and if he can get ahead of the curve to do so, he will. Additionally, Keita could be a short-term answer for North Carolina, as he could be a lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

It's safe to say that Malone is going to take as many throws at the dart board as possible to construct and maintain sustained success in Chapel Hill.