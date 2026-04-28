Public View of UNC Grim Following Offseason Departures

Over the last two weeks, programs around the country have splurged in the transfer portal, enhancing their chances of competing for a National Championship next season.

While the North Carolina Tar Heels have done their fair share of negotiating with players, they have not found the same level of success as the elite programs in college basketball. That is reflected in their way-too-early 2026-27 ranking. According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello , the Tar Heels are not viewed as a top-25 team in the country. In fact, they aren't even on the precipice of cracking those rankings.

Why It Makes Sense

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrate during a timeout against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Yes, head coach Michael Malone has done a solid job of compiling talent after most of North Carolina's rotation from last season dispersed in multiple directions. But for the most part, the 54-year-old head coach's acquisitions are developmental pieces. That approach is not bad by any means, but due to the circumstances - NIL and North Carolina's recent struggles in postseason play - that strategy may not be worth it.

Additionally, Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar, the Tar Heels' best players from 2025, each declared for the upcoming NBA Draft. North Carolina's contingency plan to replace both players has come through the combination of Jarin Stevenson, Maximo Adams, Maxim Logue, and Cade Bennerman. All of these players possess a relatively high floor and the potential to develop into really good contributors, but Malone's coaching will have to be on full display for that to happen.

Can the Tar Heels Prove Rankings Wrong?

Mar 23, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Absolutely. Malone has proven to be more than just a competent head coach. He led the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA title in franchise history in 2023. Although Malone had the best player in the world - Nikola Jokic - at his disposal, that roster and chemistry had to be molded and developed initially.

North Carolina is hoping Malone replicates similar success, and although it may take some time to materialize, the veteran head coach's ability to squeeze the most out of his rosters is why he was such an intriguing hire by the program.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On paper, the Tar Heels do not possess the firepower of other programs around the country, but talent does not always translate to winning. Coaching is very important, and North Carolina's supporters should still feel optimistic about next season and beyond. It may take a year to see that vision come to fruition, but despite less talent this season, the Tar Heels are in a much better position with a clear improvement at head coach.