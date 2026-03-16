The 3 Players Who Will Decide Tar Heels’ Tournament Run

The North Carolina Tar Heels have gone through several adverse situations this season, including losing star freshman Caleb Wilson for the rest of the season with a broken thumb. North Carolina's head coach, Hubert Davis, explained how the team's experience will help them navigate this situation.

“Found out about it yesterday… our team will move forward, and our team has moved forward all year," Davis said after the loss to Duke in the regular season finale. "Seth [Trimble] was out for nine games, Caleb’s been out for seven, and Henri was out for two, and so it’s nothing different than how our team has reacted and responded throughout the whole season."

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

“Obviously, there’s tremendous sadness for him," Davis continued. "I’ve talked about how special, obviously he’s a special player, but just how remarkable of a kid and a teammate he is, and the passion that he has for his teammates, for North Carolina, for being on the floor, for playing in games like this - it was a dream for him to play in the ACC in the NCAA Tournament, and my heart is broken that he won’t be able to do that. But we finished the regular season. Now it’s time to regroup.”

With all of that in mind, here are three Tar Heels whose performances are monumental to how far the team goes in the NCAA Tournament .

Henri Veesaar

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) drives to the basket during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

This is an obvious one, as the Arizona transfer has consistently been one of North Carolina's best players this season. Now that Wilson is out , Veesaar's impact has been magnified. Against Clemson in the ACC Tournament, the junior center totaled 28 points and 17 rebounds, and his effort was just to keep the Tar Heels within arm's length.

If Veesaar struggles or deals with foul trouble at any point in this tournament, the Tar Heels are likely to lose that specific game.

Derek Dixon

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) brings the ball up court against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The freshman guard has uplifted the backcourt's production from beyond the arc. Trimble is not the most efficient shooter from three-point range, and Luka Bogavac goes through ebbs and flows.

Dixon must continue his recent performance, which consists of shooting 9-of-14 from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard can open up so much for Veesaar, who will be facing double teams.

Seth Trimble

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) drives to the basket against Clemson Tigers guard Ace Buckner (21) second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

When the senior guard plays with an aggressive mindset and applies pressure on an opposing defense, the Tar Heels can compete with anyone in the country.

However, too often does Trimble struggle to find his footing in a game, which cannot occur during this tournament.