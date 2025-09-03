What the QB Position Tells You About Tar Heels Recruiting
The North Carolina Tar Heels continue to do their job in the 2026 recruiting classes as they have continued to land multiple different prospects, even through the later months of the summer as they have been able to land different prospects, we were already uncommitted and also flip certain prospects that were committed, which was huge for the Tar Heels in their classes as this continue to grow the class as a whole
The North Carolina Tar Heels have landed 36 total commitments, which is far more than the majority, if not all, of the classes they have had.
One of the most amount of commits and one class that has been seen in recent time as they are more than impressive when it comes to landing commitment as some has even referred to this as excessive, which is exactly what I would call it as typically you would like to have around 25 commits and feel safe in your class however they have a total of 36 which is 11 more than what you would hope for which goes to show that Belichick and his staff has been able to do their job which is exactly what you would hope for out of a first year coach.
It is safe to say, though, they're very first game of the season they were very underwhelming as they had to make a quarterback change, which ended up working out in the favor of Belichick and his staff. However, this change came way too late as they lost 41 to 14 in their very first game against TCU. This seemed to be a bit of a reality check for all the preseason hype expectations that were held for the Tar Heels following the addition of Bill Belichick, who is fresh off his NFL coaching career that will go down as one of the most legendary slates of all time.
Their original choice to start Gio Lopez was still the correct decision as he was the quarterback that was talked about the most however they made a quarterback change and instead of going to Bryce Baker they go to Max Johnson, who has played SEC football for majority of his career and was anticipated to beat the lead guy for the Tar Heels last season before going down with a season ending injury very early on, which he was finally able to bounce back from and showed his true talent, which also keys in on the fact that his type of play style is very successful.
The Tar Heels showed a lot more success out of a guy who can sit in the pocket and sling the football, as well as someone who could utilize the formation type of scheme, even though they need someone that can be utilized in multiple different formations as Johnson is a guy who has been known to be able to stand in the pocket and deliver, which is what they will likely be able to show success with as a guy like Lopez, who is very flashy and talented didn't really cut it in the very first game of the season.
