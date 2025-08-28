Tar Heels Commit Carson Sneed Performance in Season Debut
The North Carolina Tar Heels remained one of the better teams in the nation when it came to being able to gain players who were already committed to the other programs that they were trying to recruit them away from. He eventually was able to flip them from that program.
This is something that we say North Carolina do throughout the off-season as they had their target sit on multiple players and we were able to make something happen of it as they were able to go out and get some of these guys that were among the best on their recruiting board, regardless of where they were committed and stole some of the best commits and some of the better teams commitment classes, which is even more impressive.
One of the teams that they were able to steal a commitment away from was the Tennessee Volunteers, as they stole a long-time commit for the Tennessee Volunteers, thanks to multiple different reasons, as this was one of the biggest wins they had throughout the summer.
The player that they were able to flip away from Knoxville is Carson Sneed, who was an in-state commit for the Volunteers at the time, but would later flip to the North Carolina Tar Heels. Before he decided to flip away from Tennessee, he was committed to the Vols for nearly a year and was their second-longest commit in the class, following behind their quarterback, commit Faizon Brandon, just a few days.
Sneed is the brother of a transfer addition that coach Bill Belichick and his staff made during the spring, as they added his older brother, Dayton, to the program, who was also at Tennessee and has been there for quite some time.
This played a factor as the first team that Sneed visited after his brother entered the transfer portal and announced he was going to North Carolina was the Tar Heels, as he would only visit a handful of schools, including Florida, which was actually the favorite to learn the talented prospect at one time.
Did Tar Heels Commit Carson Sneed Win His Debut?
The Tar Heels prospect played in his first game of the season, as he played against Tipton-Rosemark Academy. Not only did he walk away with a victory, but he walked away with one by a landslide margin. The team he plays for (Donelson Christian Academy) won the football game with a final score of 49-14
The talented prospect is hopeful that he can make a difference in the second game of his season, which will take place next week.
