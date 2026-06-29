North Carolina Football 2026 Top 30 Players: No. 25

This offseason has been a hectic one for the North Carolina Tar Heels football program, and following a disappointing 2025 season, it was paramount that they take an honest approach and acknowledge the issues that prevented them from achieving their goals.

While I have been highly critical of head coach Bill Belichick in his short tenure in Chapel Hill, the activity in the transfer portal and recruiting pool has been impressive. While sitting down for an interview earlier this offseason, the 74-year-old head coach detailed what the team is striving towards in 2026 and beyond.

Belichick's Thoughts

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"Well, again, our goals are much more short term than that, as were our goals in the NFL," Belichick said. "We never talked about Super Bowl this year or last year, whatever was done was done, and until we got to the game, it really wasn't really relevant. There were too many steps that need to be taken in between, and so that is the same thing for me at North Carolina."

"So, it's not about long-term goals - of course, that's to be as good as you can be," Belichick continued. "But that's so far in the distance. What's more important is to take advantage of today and tomorrow and this week, and those are really our goals - how do we maximize these next few days."

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

While practice habits are important, they do not carry much weight if production and success are lacking. Belichick discussed how former players and coaches view the program highly, which increases the pressure for North Carolina to bounce back this upcoming season.

"I think most people at North Carolina - alumni and others - feel like North Carolina should be better at football than what it's been," Belichick stated.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"And so, that's what we want to make it. We're very much trying to run an NFL model where we have a general manager, Mike Lombardi, head coach, and our scouting and coaching processes are aligned, but they kind of flow separately until they come together," Belichick continued.

"And our thing is what it's always been - to develop players and develop a team, and in a lot of cases, hopefully help them reach their goals and dreams and play in the NFL and play on Sundays."

Has North Carolina Set Itself Up for Success?

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

We alluded to it earlier, but the Tar Heels really had a productive offseason in terms of assembling a roster formidable enough to compete in a much-improved ACC. Following a 4-8 season, North Carolina needed to take drastic measures to minimize the possibilities of that transpiring again. That said, it could very well happen again given the program's daunting schedule.

However, as mentioned, Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi conducted a well-thought-out plan to construct a roster capable of keeping pace with the middle tier of the ACC. It is difficult to imagine North Carolina beating the likes of Notre Dame and Miami, but those other teams that have hovered in the middle of the standings are where the Tar Heels should associate themselves with.

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Over the last couple of weeks, we have counted down the top 30 players on North Carolina's 2026 football roster. Today, we move on to No. 25 on the list, and this player is another asset brought in through the transfer portal. Here is who ranks 25th on this roster as we near training camp, which takes place in just over a month.

North Carolina Top 30: No. 25 WR Trech Kekahuna

Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) rushes at Michigan Wolverines linebacker Ernest Hausmann (15) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

North Carolina double-dipped in the Wisconsin well, signing quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. , and bringing one of his top weapons in Kekahuna. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound slot wide receiver spent two seasons at Wisconsin, compiling 51 receptions for 550 yards and two touchdowns across 24 games.

On the surface, that statistical output is not inspiring, but it is important to consider that the Badgers' offense was heavily predicated on the rushing attack. It also reflects what Wisconsin's quarterback situation has been like during that span, which is not a great look for Edwards. Jr., who will compete for the starting job throughout training camp.

Oct 11, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Hunter Simmons (15) hands the ball off to wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) in the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images | Ross Harried-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, in the right offensive scheme, Kekahuna could develop into a very productive slot wide receiver alongside Jordan Shipp, Mason Humphrey, and Jaxxon Warren in the passing attack. Last season, the junior wideout's best performance came against Maryland, as he compiled five receptions for 77 yards. Touchdowns are not a consistent aspect of Kekahuna's production profile, but that will be fulfilled by Shipp and Warren, who should each dominate in the red zone.

Meanwhile, Kekahuna will operate as the Tar Heels' chain mover and will be heavily relied upon on third downs and extending drives.

Importance of Kekahuna

Sep 6, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) runs the ball for a touchdown against Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders safety Brendon Harris (7) during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

As we just went over, the former Wisconsin wide receiver is not going to dominate all over the field, but he will serve as a safety blanket in between the numbers. Warren and Kekahuna will see plenty of targets in must-have third-down conversions. Edwards Jr.'s connection with Kekahuna at Wisconsin could prove to be monumental, as that chemistry is well-established.

If Travis Burgess ends up winning the quarterback battle, which is completely in the realm of possibilities, having a dependable slot wide receiver is massively important for an incoming signal caller. A true freshman quarterback could be overwhelmed initially, which is why manageable throws in the middle parts of the field could be Burgess' best friend.

Nov 29, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) catches a pass during the third quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Kekahuna's production over the last two years is nothing to write home about, but he is entering an improved scheme with potentially better quarterback play and a program that desperately needs to win right away. The Tar Heels did not sign Kekahuna as a developmental piece. Lombardi and the front office clearly saw something in Kekahuna to evaluate him as an instrumental piece in a retooled offense.

Expect Kekahuna to be a consistent target in the passing game, regardless of who the starting quarterback is entering Week 1 of the 2026-27 college football season. He'll be one of the Heels' offensive targets expected to make strides.