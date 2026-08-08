Why UNC's 2026 Wide Receivers Could Be Ready To Explode

Something may be brewing in Chapel Hill. It could be the end of the Bill Belichick era as we know it at North Carolina, or maybe the start of a program turnaround in Belichick's second season with the school.

The North Carolina Tar Heels have a big year ahead of them for numerous reasons, but the biggest is to help Belichick stick around for at least one more year. That means winning at least six games and reaching a bowl game in December. A reason they could get there is... their talent at wide receiver.

UNC Football Has Unique Players at Wide Receiver

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino during the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Missouri won 31-17. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, you heard that right: the Tar Heels have one of the quietest and yet most unpredictable groups of wide receivers in the ACC that could become a group no one wants to face on Saturdays this fall. Under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, there is a strong likelihood that the Tar Heels will be a run-first offense behind running backs Demon June and Benjamin Hall.

That means the passing game remains in question, mostly due to the current quarterback situation , where a three-man race for the Week 0 starting job has been in effect at fall camp between Billy Edwards Jr. (Wisconsin), Miles O'Neill (Texas A&M), and true freshman Travis Burgess. Until this is resolved, there are questions about whether North Carolina will have a balanced offense in 2026.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yet, I look at this crop of wideouts and think to myself, "This is one impressive group." We all know about the Tar Heels' top offensive player, Jordan Shipp , who enters his junior year as one of North Carolina's best overall talents and one of the ACC's best at the position. He will be the engine of the passing game if one exists.

Outside of Shipp is Lehigh transfer Mason Humphrey , a 6-foot-4, 215-pound player with the physicality and athleticism to be a potential X-factor. Trech Kekahuna (Wisconsin) is projected to be the Tar Heels' slot receiver, and his ability as both a pass-catcher and rusher makes him a unique gadget for Petrino.

Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) rushes at Michigan Wolverines linebacker Ernest Hausmann (15) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tar Heels' WRs Offer Impressive Depth in 2026

Behind the projected starters is some quality depth, such as Nathan Leacock, Dayton Sneed (Tennessee), and redshirt freshman Madrid Tucker, who once had an eight-catch day against Virginia last fall. This doesn't even mention the 4-star trio of CJ Sadler, Carnell Warren, and Keeyun Chapman.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When I look at this group, there is so much talent and depth at the position that by season's end, it could be one of the Tar Heels' strongest in the program. Having great wideouts can help mitigate inconsistent quarterback play, but make a true freshman's life under center much easier.

Prepare yourselves, Tar Heels' fans: this wideout group could be a sleeping giant waiting to be unleashed into the wild.