‘Best Coach of All Time’: UNC All-In On Belichick
There was a time Max Johnson's career was up in the air, hanging by a thread, after the injury he suffered last season during the season opener on the road against the Minnesota Gophers. A hit in the backfield took him down the ground, but no movement in sight from Johnson after the play concluded left all eyes on No. 14 in the Carolina blue and white.
His season was done, just like that, in one play.
But after many months, surgeries, the support from his circle, and faith, Johnson is now going to suit up for eight-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick. This comes after his time spent in LSU, coming out of high school and Texas A&M, where he played two seasons at each program.
Johnson can now reset, and focus on the battle he has at hand: fighting against the other arms in contention to be a starter, too.
Voila: South Alabama Gio Lopez and freshman Bryce Baker.
Nonetheless, Johnson's opportunity to play for Coach Belichick seemed to be one hard to pass up on.
"Yeah, I mean, what an honor to play for the best coach of all time. And we kind of got to see that. That's the reason why I stayed is being able to play for the best of all time. It's been a great time learning, you know, the offense with Coach Kitchens. A little bit of a scheme, what we've had in the past, but it's something that I've kind of grown up, you know, doing.
And I've learned so much under Coach Belichick, the defensive coach, kind of learning from that side of the ball and being able to kind of pick up on things that we may have not known before. And I'm just learning as much as I can. I'm not sure. I think they've maybe played once or twice, but I'm sure they've talked."
The first day of fall camp was an introductory of a long, long season ahead for UNC. Everyone from fans, parents and relatives, Chancellor Lee Roberts, to the Board of Trustees are sure to lay their eyes on the Tar Heels once the calendar turns to September 1.
For Johnson, he may have the chance to end up as the starter.
