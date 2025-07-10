Tar Heels Pick Up Commitment From 4-Star Wide Receiver
The North Carolina Tar Heels received another verbal commitment from a top-flight wide receiver on Wednesday as four-star Carnell Warren from Bluffton, S.C. pledged his commitment to enroll in Chapel Hill as a member of the Class of 2026.
The former Virginia Tech commit took a month to ponder his decision of where he wanted to go to school and he received many offers from other Power 4 schools. He finally settled on the fact he wanted to play for legendary coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels. North Carolina beat out the Hokies for his services and his mind is made up.
He does not need a life line and does not need to phone a friend. His decision, he says, is final.
“I’m committed to UNC…The staff is one of the best of the best,” Warren told Rivals. “To be developed and ready for the NFL…It is the best fit for me in all situations. And it gives me a chance to change everything around in four years.”
Warren is ranked at the No. 46 wide receiver in the country according to Rivals. He is also the No. 6 player in South Carolina.
This is the second blue-chip pledge the Tar Heels received in the last seven days from a wide receiver. Earlier, North Carolina secured the commitment of fellow four-star Keeyun Chapman from Jackson, Alabama.
Warren did not know anything about Chapel Hill until his took his official visit. He then decided shortly thereafter it was the place for him.
“All glory to god. My recruitment is shut down! Chapel Hill let’s go,”. Warren posted on X.
This is another blue chip in Belichick's cap. His staff has proven it can go out on the trail and recruit players to Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels are positioning themselves for a top 20 class in Belichick's first year as head coach at the school.
According to 247Sports, director of scouting Andrew Ivins, Warren is the real deal and he and Chapman will put the fear of God in opposing secondaries.
"Hulking wide receiver with plus athleticism that can make contested catches and play through traffic. Followed up breakout sophomore campaign with a productive junior year, totaling 14 touchdowns in 11 games. One of the scores was featured on the NFL Network," Ivins said. "Thrives in 50-50 situations as his superior bounce and impressive body control allow him to play above the opponent's shoulder pads.
"However, shouldn't be viewed as just a red zone specialist as he has flashed the ability to make dynamic lateral cuts and pick up chunks of yardage on screens and quick in-breaking routes," Ivins said. "Must keep progressing and honing his craft, but should be viewed as a potential difference-maker on Saturdays that can win on the perimeter with his 6-foot-4 size and ball skills."
