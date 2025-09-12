All Tar Heels

3 Quotes from Bill Belichick's Defensive Lineman D'Antre Robinson

Here are three quotes from redshirt freshman D'Antre Robinson's press conference on Thursday.

Jeremiah Artacho

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick walks on to the field before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The North Carolina Tar Heels are taking on the Richmond Spiders on Saturday in Bill Belichick's second home game as the team's head coach, and with Thursday's media availability, defensive lineman D'Antre Robinson spoke to the media ahead of the contest.

On Learning from Bill Belichick

  • "My experience has been very good. You know, he coaches every single part of the game on the field goal block.That's one thing he's very big on that I haven't really, you know, looked that much into when I was younger. Now that I know, like, field goal block is a very important part of the game, so he's been coaching every part of the game, and I really love it."
Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On the Professional Style of Operations

  • "Some of the similarities, I would say, you know, of course, it's college. So a lot of stuff is like you got rules and stuff you can do. Some of the differences is, you know, here he treats everything like you said, pros. So you got to do what you got to do. He doesn't – he's not going to tell you, oh, you got to be at this meeting. You should know that to be at this meeting. When it comes to lifts, you're not going to have somebody over there running a lift for you."
Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the field before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • "You're going to have to do a lift and he's going to trust you to do that lift. Make sure you do all your reps on your own. Of course, you know, we've got coaches, you know, coaching us in the weight room. But he ain't going to sit there and have you going step one, step two, step three. He's like, you're going to do that work. And if you don't do the work, you're going to see the progress on the field."

On the Team's "Tough Love"

  • "I feel like the whole defense is barking at each other a lot. We've got, you know, Thaddeus Dixon, of course.You know, that's our guy. He likes to get the mojo going. You know, K-House [Khmori House]. You know, D-Line, you got me. You got Melkart [Abou-Joade]. You got Smith [Vilbert]. He's a quiet guy, but, like, he shows with his actions. You got C.J. Mel, he's a hard worker. Everything like that. I feel like he's coming together and you can see in the future."
Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the field before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Jeremiah Artacho
JEREMIAH ARTACHO

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.