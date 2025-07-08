Tar Heels' Belichick Among Coaches Missing From EA Sports Game
Count North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick as one whose name, image and likeness cannot be bought, or licensed.
The 73-year old Belichick is one of many NCAA head coaches who would not lend their name, image and likeness to EA Sports for inclusion in the video game which debuted on Monday and will be available worldwide on Thursday. It appears as though Belichick will not be sporting his trademark hoodie on the sidelines in the video game.
This should come as no surprise to Belichick's faithful following. During his long career as a head coach in the National Football League, he never appeared in the Madden video game franchise. Although, Belichick was never a member of the NFL Coaches Association so it is unknown if that is the sole reason why he was not included in one of the best-selling sports video games of all time.
Many of the North Carolina Tar Heels players were enlisted to participate in the game and were paid a de minimus fee for their appearance. However, the coaches, who generally make significantly more money than the players, do not need to participate in the game to support their livelihoods.
Also missing from the game are Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders and Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal. As for Cristobal, he is laser focused on bringing Miami back to the College Football Playoffs picture. He apparently wanted nothing to do with the game.
Sanders is entering his third season in Boulder, while Cristobal is entering his third season in Miami. As for Belichick this is his initial campaign in Chapel Hill. Per The Athletic’s Chris Vannini, Belichick will be replaced by a generic character named “Hector Luna.”
According to CFBudge on X (formerly Twitter), here's the full list of coaches who aren't in College Football 26:
- Bill Belichick (North Carolina)
- Mark Carney (Kent State)
- Mario Cristobal (Miami)
- Trent Dilfer (UAB)
- Jason Eck (New Mexico)
- Kirk Ferentz (Iowa)
- Tyson Helton (Western Kentucky)
- Charles Kelly (Jacksonville State)
- Bronco Mendenhall (Utah State)
- Frank Reich (Stanford)
- Deion Sanders (Colorado)
- Bryant Vincent (ULM)
