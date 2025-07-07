EA Sports to Release College Football 26 on Monday
There are going to be a lot of people calling in sick on Monday. People who preordered the EA Sports College Football 26 game will have a chance to master the new game on July 7 as the game comes out early for those who bought the game early.
For those looking to buy the game when it hits the stores or online, they will have to wait until Thursday, July 10.
North Carolina Tar Heels fans can play their team out to their hearts content. Whichever platform you play it on, or whatever game mode you decide to play, you can have fun playing with the Tar Heels. You can put on your best hoodie and assume the role of Bill Belichick and coach the Tar Heels to a conference title.
Belichick is not going to be found on the sidelines in the game as there was no agreement between his camp and EA Sports. It is probably something Belichick wanted no part of.
As a team, the Tar Heels come in with an overall rating of 82. The defense has a rating of 84. The offense, who is still with some questions at the quarterback position, has an overall rating of 81.
The top four Tar Heels, rating wise, three of the four play on defense. Middle linebacker Andrew Simpson has an overall 87 rating, while cornerback Thaddeus Dixon has a rating of 86. Fellow cornerback Marcus Allen is one point behind at 86, while left guard Chad Lindberg comes in at 85.
The three quarterbacks are probably situated in the game as they will be on the depth chart. The order is Gio Lopez (83), Max Johnson (77) and Bryce Baker (74).
The ratings will change during the season, depending on how the players perform on the field. The Tar Heels faithful would like to see those numbers go as high as possible when the game updates are released during the season.
The top-rated players in the country are Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs from Ohio State, who have an overall rating of 98 and 96 respectively. They are followed by Anthony Hill, Jr. of Texas, Jeremiyah Love of Notre Dame and Ryan Williams of the University of Alabama.
