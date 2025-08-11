What is UNC's Strongest Position Group?
In one of many preseason articles, associate beat writer Jeremiah Artacho and I will be discussing different topics to get everyone ready for North Carolina's upcoming season and the first under Bill Belichick.
In this article, we picked the strongest position group on the team currently no matter the side of the football. Excluding special teams, there are eight position groups on the field, so it's hard to pick one. However, when you consider depth and talent, only a few could be that.
With that being said, here are our picks for the strongest potision group for UNC this seaosn.
Grant: Defensive Backs
I’ve got to go with the defensive backs.
They’re the most veteran group on the field. If you look at the five DBs—Thaddeus Dixon, Marcus Allen, Caleb Kost, Gavin Gibson, and Will Hardy—three of them were here last year. Marcus Allen is a three-year starter with over 1,800 snaps under his belt. Last year, he had 36 tackles, a tackle for loss, two interceptions, and six pass breakups. Caleb Kost started all 13 games, played the most defensive snaps of anyone on the team, and finished with 69 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, and six pass breakups. He could improve as a tackler, but he’s a solid nickel who plays a key role in today’s pass-heavy game.
Will Hardy isn’t a returning starter, but he’s been a rotational player for three years and still put up 34 tackles, a tackle for loss, an interception, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble last season. If that’s what he can do without starting, imagine his production as a full-time guy.
Then you add the transfers. Thaddeus Dixon was a two-year starter at Washington under Steve Belichick, starting in the national championship game. Over the last two seasons, he’s posted 69 tackles, three tackles for loss, 16 pass breakups, two interceptions, and a forced fumble, earning All–Big Ten honorable mention.
Gavin Gibson brings elite versatility, having played five different positions for ECU in 2023. In 13 games, he had 52 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), a forced fumble, and three pass breakups. Most of his snaps came as a slot corner, but he’s also lined up in the box, on the line, outside, and at free safety.
There’s real depth here—guys like Ty Adams can rotate in and contribute right away. Of all the positions on defense, this group might have the highest floor and ceiling. UNC’s defense has had a bad reputation for years, but if Steve Belichick can get this secondary to play like his Washington unit that ranked second nationally in pass defense last season, this could be one of the best position groups in the ACC.
JEREMIAH: Quarterback
I mean, this might sound cliché and pretty common, but it’s what I believe—I’ve got to go with the quarterbacks. Max Johnson or Gio Lopez. Hear me out: there are just a lot of unknowns on this team.
At this point, until we get through the first one to three games, I think the quarterbacks are the most proven group. I know Gio Lopez didn’t play at UNC last season, but at South Alabama, he showed he could both pass and run the ball, even though he’s a little undersized compared to other college quarterbacks. I feel like he and Max Johnson provide real strength for this team.
Max Johnson has played a lot of football. He was going to be the starter last season until his injury, and now he’s back fighting for that QB1 spot. Whoever Bill Belichick decides to start, I don’t think he can go wrong.
Right now, Gio Lopez might be seen as the number one guy, but whether it’s him or Max Johnson, I feel like it all starts with the signal-caller position.
