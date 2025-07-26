The Belichick Impact on Tar Heels' Secondary
If you look at North Carolina's pass defense since 2017, its been putrid and that's being kind.
Every year since 2017, the pass defense has never been higher than 63rd and that was 2017. Moreover, the Tar Heels have been 87th, 84th, 115th, 94th and 80th in the last five seasons.
If there is anything that has held UNC back, it's been their secondary and it's not even close. However, this year might be the one that turns things around.
There are two reasons why the secondary will be one of the most improved units in the country: experienced players who have great versatility and the Belichicks.
Head coach Bill Belichick did a great job finding talent in the transfer portal but some of the players returning as well look strong in the defnsive backfield.
Super senior cornerback Thaddeus Dixon comes over from Washington where he played under UNC defensive coordinator Stephen Belichick. Dixon, who was All-Big 10 honorable mention has had 69 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, 16 pass breakups and a forced fumble over his last two seasons for the Huskies.
At the other cornerback spot, you have one of the few veteran holdovers form the Mack Brown era. Allen is a three-year srytarter whgo has played over 1,800 snaps. Last season, Allen had 36 tacjles, a tacvkle for loss, two interceptions and six pass breakups.
UNC also has three stellar safeties with Kaleb Cost, Gavin Gibson and Will Hardy.
Cost started all 13 games as a slot corner and led all defensive players with 836 snaps. He recorded 69 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, two interceptions and six intercpetions.
Gibson is a versatile player who has logged snaps at slot corner, in the box, at free safety and even at outside corner. The senior defensive back recorded 52 tackles, seven tackles for loss, a forced fumble and three interceptions — one of which he returned for a touchdown.
Cost and Gibson both have great versatillity and I would think one or both of them could start at either strong safety or nicklelback.
Hardy is one of the leaders on this defense and has finally gotten the chane to be the starter after being a key rotational player the last few seasons. Hardy had 34 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble last season. He's slated to be the starter at free safety.
The pass defense will also be fixed due to the outstanding defensive staff Belichick has put together.
Belichick is one of the greatest defensive strategists of all time, having helped coach some of the greatest NFL defenses with the New York Giants as Billl Parce;;s' defensive coordinator and as the head coach of the Patriots.
The apple doesn't far from the tree as the younger Belichick is a great defensive playcaller as well.
Stephen Belichick served as defensive play-caller for the New England Patriots under his father from 2019 to 2024, with his units finishing in the top 10 in total defense in three of those five seasons. In 2019, the Patriots ranked No. 1 overall defensively and went on to win their sixth and final Super Bowl under Bill Belichick.
After his father was let go following the 2023 season, Stephen Belichick proved himself as a standout coordinator in his own right. In just one season at Washington, he improved the Huskies’ defense from No. 96 to No. 28 nationally in total defense, and from No. 117 to No. 2 in passing yards allowed.
The Belichicks brings a proven track record of developing elite defenses and adapting quickly to new environments. Their arrival, paired with the amount of veteran defensive backs who want to get better as a unit, could be a great marriage.
If the Belichicks can replicate even a fraction of the success they achieved in New England, North Carolina could become one of the most formidable defensive back units in the country, let alone the ACC.
Make sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter). Also, go like our page on Facebook!