Into the Unknown: Belichick's First UNC Squad is Wild Card
“Mystery creates wonder, and wonder is the basis of man's desire to understand,” Neil Armstrong once said. It’s a fitting quote for a North Carolina football team entering the 2025 season full of unknowns — and now, under the guidance Bill Belichick, of one of football’s greatest minds.
Coming off a 6–7 season marked by inconsistency, the Tar Heels return just six starters — four on offense and two on defense — and welcome legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick as the new face of the program. The move has sent shockwaves through the college football landscape, drawing national attention to Chapel Hill for reasons other than basketball.
Still, there’s no clear read on what this team will be. Why is that so?
Belichick's First Foray into College Coaching
Belichick’s résumé speaks for itself. During 24 seasons in New England, he compiled a 266–121 record, guiding the Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances and winning six — both NFL records for a head coach. He also owns league records for playoff appearances (19), postseason victories (31), and consecutive seasons with 10 or more wins (17).
But this marks Belichick’s first foray into the college ranks, and he arrives at a time of unprecedented change — with NIL, the transfer portal and conference realignment redefining the sport’s landscape. Whether his success in the pros can translate to the college game remains to be seen.
Offensive Overhaul and Lack of Playmakers
Three of the Tar Heels’ four returning starters on offense are linemen: Aidan Banfield, Austin Blaske and Trevyon Green. North Carolina also added two veteran transfers up front in Daniel King (Troy) and Will O’Steen (Jacksonville State), both multi-time All-Conference selections who have combined for more than 4,000 career snaps.
Experience is no issue on the offensive line — but the same can’t be said at quarterback or the skill positions.
Gio Lopez, a transfer who completed 66% of his passes for 2,559 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, is the likely starter. He also rushed for 463 yards and seven scores in 11 games, averaging 274.7 total yards per game — good for 22nd nationally.
Veteran Max Johnson, who opened last season as UNC’s starter before a season-ending injury, is also in the mix. Johnson has thrown for nearly 6,000 yards with 47 touchdowns and 13 interceptions across stints at LSU, Texas A&M and Carolina.
However, Lopez hasn’t competed against a Power 4 opponent at home and on the road week in and week out and Johnsonhas dealt with consistency issues and injury issues throughout his career.
The biggest question on offense is the lack of returning production at the skill positions. Wide receiver Kobe Paysour is the only starter back after recording 21 catches for 365 yards. Gone is All-American running back Omarion Hampton, who posted back-to-back 1,500-yard seasons.
Sophomore Davion Gause is the projected starter at running back, though he remains unproven. Ben Hall and Caleb Hood are expected to compete for snaps, though Hall has limited experience and Hood has battled injuries.
The wide receiver room is similarly thin, with five of the top six pass-catchers from last year gone.
Defensive Reinforcements Arrive
Despite returning just two starters on defense, North Carolina may actually see improvement on that side of the ball — thanks to a transfer class loaded with experience and potential.
Defensive end Smith Vilbert (Penn State) and linebacker Andrew Simpson (Boise State) both logged meaningful snaps in the College Football Playoff last season. They’ll be expected to bring leadership and production to a unit that ranked near the bottom of the ACC in most categories.
Another key addition is Pryce Yates, one of the nation’s top edge rushers. He finished with 21 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and three sacks in just seven games last fall.
Familiar faces from Washington also join the fold. Sophomore linebacker Khmori House and redshirt senior cornerback Thaddeus Dixon, both of whom started under current UNC defensive coordinator Stephen Belichick in Seattle, played key roles on a Huskies defense that ranked No. 2 nationally against the pass and No. 28 overall.
Safety Gavin Gibson, a transfer from East Carolina, brings versatility and production to the secondary. He recorded 52 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three interceptions — one returned for a touchdown — and three pass breakups last season.
Early Challenges Ahead
While the defense looks deeper on paper, chemistry and cohesion will be early hurdles. Many of the new additions have never played a snap together — a concern that could be exposed in the season opener against a veteran TCU offense.
The talent is there. The schedule is manageable. And for the first time in a long time, North Carolina football is commanding the spotlight in July.
Whether the Tar Heels can turn that intrigue into results remains to be seen — a question only time and Belichick can answer. This team has the potential to win 10 games if things break right, but a six- or seven-loss season isn’t out of the question if they don’t.