Asinine Suggestion Made For Tar Heels, Coaching Legend
When former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy created a buzz ahead of the SEC Media Days, which were held earlier this week, he said he thought Nick Saban will return to coaching. He said he spoke to someone "in the know" who told him to bank on it.
"A very much in-the-know person that I have a lot of respect for and have spent a lot of time around, and just really, really admire -- they seem to think Nick Saban is not done coaching," McElroy said, according to 247Sports. "He's pretty adamant that he thinks Nick Saban will be coaching again.
"If it wasn't someone notable, I would never say a word," McElroy said. "He is of firm belief that Nick Saban will coach in college football again."
Saban retired from coaching more than a year ago and left the Alabama Crimson Tide much better than it was when he got it.
This has led to every prognosticator predicting where Saban is going to coach next, if and when he comes back. CBS Sports has compiled a list of five places where they could see Saban making his next stop.
The fifth program listed is North Carolina. The very same Tar Heels program that just threw the bag at Bill Belichick, who is building something special in Chapel Hill. Belichick has not even coached his first game, and CBS Sports already has him getting replaced by Saban, one of the greatest college coaches of all-time.
The reasoning behind making the analysis that Saban will replace Belichick is because CBS Sports and its author speculate that Belichick is going to want to go back to coaching in the National Football League.
Tom Fornelli, who wrote the story, said, “Why not take over at North Carolina next season when Bill Belichick returns to the NFL? I mean, the last two coaches they’ve hired in Chapel Hill had an average age of 70.5 when hired. Saban’s right in their wheelhouse.”
The other landing spots for Saban are, in order, Louisiana State, Michigan, Florida State and Texas Tech.
Should Saban return to coaching, and it is said with a "big if", it would make the most sense for him to go back to LSU where he enjoyed success in the past. He won his first national title in Death Valley and it took a monstrous offer from the Miami Dolphins and the NFL to take him out of Baton Rouge.
Brian Kelly is not in any immediate danger of losing his job, because this will more than likely never happen, but Kelly's seat is luke warm. The pressure is on Kelly to produce this year. If he doesn't, the Tigers might not have to look far for his replacement next season.
“Am I the only one who sees this as obvious? … LSU is the only school other than Alabama that Nick Saban has won a national title at," McVeigh said. "He doesn’t need to envision it here. He has the recipe.”
