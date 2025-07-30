2025 Fall Camp Preview: Edge Rusher Scouting Report for UNC
North Carolina’s defensive line is gearing up for a major boost this season with the arrival of several key players through the transfer portal.
Just like how UNC reloaded the interior via the portal, Bill Belichick and company made sure they had plenty of edge rushers who could contribute right away too. From seasoned transfers to emerging talents, these four players bring experience, grit, and game-changing potential to Chapel Hill’s front line.
Pryce Yates, R-Sr. (6-4, 265)
Yates is expected to play a significant role on the edge after transferring from UConn, where he played 1,427 snaps over three seasons. He’s totaled 108 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in his career.
Despite being limited to seven games in 2024 due to injury, he still notched 21 tackles, seven TFLs and 3.5 sacks — including a dominant outing against UNC in the Fenway Bowl with six stops and three tackles for loss.
Smith Vilbert, Super Senior (6-5. 283
Vilbert comes to Chapel Hill after having spent the last six seasons at Penn State and was a key contributor on their College Football Playoff semifinal team, where he played in all 16 games and participated on 339 snaps.
Vilbert, who enters his seventh year of college football, is the oldest player on the defense and his journey has been anything but conventional.
He spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons on the scout team before appearing in 12 games in 2021. He missed most of the 2022 season for undisclosed reasons and sat out the entire 2023 campaign due to injury. Last fall, he bounced back to play in all 16 games, recording 12 tackles, four tackles for loss.
Melkart Abou-Jaounde, (6-5, 260)
Abou-Jaounde arrived in Chapel Hill following a standout career at Delaware, where he developed into a disruptive force along the defensive line at the FCS level. The Blue Hens are set to move up to the FBS in 2025, but Abou-Jaounde is making an even bigger leap—jumping straight into Power Four competition on a weekly basis.
After redshirting as a freshman, he totaled 49 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hurries over the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He served primarily as a rotational player in 2023, logging 309 snaps and finishing with 25 tackles, five TFLs and two sacks.
Abou-Jaounde took a major step forward as a full-time starter in 2024, earning All-CAA honorable mention honors. He posted 24 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and eight quarterback hurries, showcasing both his explosiveness and efficiency off the edge.
Joseph Muboyi, R-Soph. (6-5, 261)
Mupoyi spent two seasons at Penn State, redshirting as a true freshman. He appeared in two games during the 2024 campaign and, while he didn’t record significant statistics, he was twice named the coaching staff’s Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Week.
As a high school prospect, Mupoyi was rated a four-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite. He ranked No. 389 nationally, No. 40 among edge rushers and No. 2 overall in Connecticut.
Be sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter), and don’t forget to like our page on Facebook!