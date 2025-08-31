How Bill Belichick Has Done for UNC Recruiting Thus Far
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been one of the many teams that have done a great job in the 2026 recruiting class. However, their grade has turned into elite when it comes to recruiting guys in the 2026 class thanks to an awesome job by this Tar Heels staff.
Not only have they done an excellent job when it comes to recruiting guides in the 2026 class, but they have landed far more than they anticipated them to, even though they have a new coach in town that is worth noting.
The coach that they have come into town is Bill Belichick, who is a former NFL coach who also has time in the Super Bowl and multiple championships from the Super Bowl.
Thanks to his time in New England with the Patriots. After his NFL career ended in the way that he had hoped it wouldn't, he finally decided to test the waters in college football and join the Tar Heel staff, and he has done a great job this offseason to prep himself for the regular season.
People question whether or not he would be a guy that could recruit very well or if he would be a guy that would be a bit underwhelming in the recruiting scene however, he has shown time and time again that he is a guy that has picked up on the recruiting scene extremely well and someone who can easily dominate the recruiting scene and land many top prospects that not only has he landed many top prospects, but he has also flipped a ton of different prospects as well, which is very intriguing to see from a guy who was in the NFL as a coach and has an NFL background opposed to a college background when college is significantly different than the professional league.
The Tar Heels have landed more prospects than a lot of the teams have, and some of the teams have combined as typically the amount of prospects that you look to take within a class seem to be around the 25 range as they are far past that even before their season begins, which doesn't even begin until Monday when they take TCU and they're very first contest and Belichick's first head coach game with the Tar Heels.
They have landed 36 prospects in the class, which is far more than anyone had anticipated, which is quite well and quite great for him and his staff, as there is a glass of worry when it comes to the future of this program, as he has already been looking at the future, even though the present hasn't started.
