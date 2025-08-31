All Tar Heels

How Bill Belichick Has Done for UNC Recruiting Thus Far

Detailing the body of work the North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach has in the recruiting scene entering the season.

Caleb Sisk

Dec 14, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach Bill Belichick during half time at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach Bill Belichick during half time at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been one of the many teams that have done a great job in the 2026 recruiting class. However, their grade has turned into elite when it comes to recruiting guys in the 2026 class thanks to an awesome job by this Tar Heels staff.

Not only have they done an excellent job when it comes to recruiting guides in the 2026 class, but they have landed far more than they anticipated them to, even though they have a new coach in town that is worth noting.

Mar 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels football coach Bill Belichick before the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The coach that they have come into town is Bill Belichick, who is a former NFL coach who also has time in the Super Bowl and multiple championships from the Super Bowl.

Thanks to his time in New England with the Patriots. After his NFL career ended in the way that he had hoped it wouldn't, he finally decided to test the waters in college football and join the Tar Heel staff, and he has done a great job this offseason to prep himself for the regular season.

People question whether or not he would be a guy that could recruit very well or if he would be a guy that would be a bit underwhelming in the recruiting scene however, he has shown time and time again that he is a guy that has picked up on the recruiting scene extremely well and someone who can easily dominate the recruiting scene and land many top prospects that not only has he landed many top prospects, but he has also flipped a ton of different prospects as well, which is very intriguing to see from a guy who was in the NFL as a coach and has an NFL background opposed to a college background when college is significantly different than the professional league.

Oct 26, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels mascot Ramses gestures on the field during the game against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels have landed more prospects than a lot of the teams have, and some of the teams have combined as typically the amount of prospects that you look to take within a class seem to be around the 25 range as they are far past that even before their season begins, which doesn't even begin until Monday when they take TCU and they're very first contest and Belichick's first head coach game with the Tar Heels.

They have landed 36 prospects in the class, which is far more than anyone had anticipated, which is quite well and quite great for him and his staff, as there is a glass of worry when it comes to the future of this program, as he has already been looking at the future, even though the present hasn't started.

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.