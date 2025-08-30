How North Carolina Recruiting Could Take Another Step Up
The North Carolina Tar Heels are gearing up for what could be another successful season as they are set to play one of the better teams in the Big 12 with hopes of being able to do some damage in this one as they are going to be showcasing what is set to be Bill Belichick's first game coaching as a head football coach for the North Carolina Tar Heels.
They are set to take on the TCU Horned Frogs in a very challenging first game of the season for the North Carolina Tar Heels and the former NFL head coach.
The North Carolina Tar Heels head coach is Bill Belichick, a former NFL head coach who won multiple Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, including coaching Tom Brady.
They will have the chance to get started strong, but what people don't realize is that by nature, the Tar Heels have one of the better time slots that will allow recruiting to take another massive step up.
The Tar Heels and the Horned Frogs will be playing on Monday instead of Saturday, which is very intriguing as many of the recruits who won't be in attendance for visiting will be able to take a look at Bill Belichick and his staff coaching the North Carolina Tar Heels as many of them will be watching on Monday with not that many things coming on to replace it.
This is a huge key for recruiting. With the North Carolina Tar Heels looking to pick up the best players in the nation, even the non-visitors will get the chance to take a look at the Tar Heels.
If things go well this could be one of the better games for someone to watch if you're looking to pay attention to how the system roles for the former NFL coach and the North Carolina Tar Heels now that someone else is in charge as this team is at a all-time high when it comes to recruiting and when it comes to the hype around the football program now that they got Belichick in town.
