EXCLUSIVE: Tar Heels Priority Target Recaps His Official Visit
Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais is one of the better prospects who remains on the recruiting board for the North Carolina Tar Heels. he officially visited the Tar Heels and has been one of the top targets for many schools.
He recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI to detail his North Carolina Tar Heels official visit and many more key details that will be needed prior to his commitment.
"My official visit to UNC was electric! Chapel Hill's got an incredible vibe and the facilities are next-level. Coach Belichick and his staff made me feel like a priority, breaking down my role on Offense and Defense," the talented prospect stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his North Carolina Tar Heels official visit.
There are many things that could stand out for the recruit on his visit. For him, he talks about the family and tradition that the Tar Heels have.
"The Tar Heels are all about tradition and family. With Coach Belichick's NFL pedigree, you know you're getting elite coaching. The staff is what makes UNC special, with them having over 350 years of NFL experience."
There are multiple schools that have started to stand out for the prospect prior to a commitment decision. This list includes the North Carolina Tar Heels.
"The schools that are standing out in my process is North Carolina, Oklahoma, Washington,
CU Boulder, and UCLA. This is because these schools have shown that they have the best chance of getting me into the NFL."
He explained which coach played a big factor on his visit.
"Coach Jones, during my visit he took care of me and my family and explained how I would fit in their program."
The talented prospect has yet to set a commitment date, but that will be following up sooner rather than later at this time.
"No set date yet, but definitely before my senior season. talking it over with my family and praying on it. I'll keep y'all posted— appreciate the patience!"
The talented recruit left off with a message to the Tar Heel fans reading this article.
"Tar Heel Nation, y'all are unreal! Your support keeps me motivated. I'm grinding to make the right choice, and I feel the love. Can't wait to potentially suit up in Carolina blue. GO HEELS!!!"
