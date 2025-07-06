North Carolina Target Commits To Arizona
The North Carolina Tar Heels are one of the better teams right now in the nation when it comes to recruiting, especially in the 2026 recruiting class, as they have been targeting the best of the best and winning the best of the best in the class.
They have many commits, in fact, they have landed a grand total of 30 commits. That is a ridiculous amount of commitment for it to only be July 6th at the making of this article for the North Carolina Tar Heels fans.
They had a great month in June, but have landed multiple commits in the month of July as well. This includes their top-rated commit in the class. That prospect is Keeyun Chapman. Chapman is a very talented wide receiver from the state of Alabama.
The talented prospect currently plays at Jackson High School in Jackson, Alabama. he is a 6-foot-4, 195-pound frame, and is one of the better wide receivers in the class as a whole. This was a major landing for the Tar Heels and you know that North Carolina quarterback Travis Burgess is smiling somewhere at this commitment.
They also made a huge splash when they landed O'Mari Johnson. Johnson was a former commit to the Tar Heels before he would de-commit. luckily for the Tar Heels, they gained him back on the first of the month, as he committed over many schools and will be a top cornerback in the class for the Tar Heels. He is also from a city named Jackson, but not in Alabama. He is from the state of Mississippi.
While they have many things going for them, they have also missed out on some prospects along the way. This includes another miss that took place on Sunday. The Tar Heels missed on an offensive tackle target, who committed to the Arizona Wildcats.
That target being Khalil Sanogo, who committed to the Arizona Wildcats over the North Carolina Tar Heels, UNLV Rebels, and the California Golden Bears. Sanogo was a major target for some of these schools, as he currently plays in the state of Texas. The offensive tackle position is one of the main positions that the Tar Heels need. They only have one commit at the position and that player is Nick Fiumara.
The Tar Heels will go back to the drawing board, as they attempt to gain another commit soon.
