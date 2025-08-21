Ty Chandler: Volunteer to Tar Heel
Ty Chandler played all four seasons of his college career at the University of Tennessee. The Nashville, Tennessee, native played well during his time wearing orange and white, beginning in 2017 and ending in 2020, but none of his performances throughout that time period compared to what he was able to do in Chapel Hill.
As a Tar Heel, Chandler, who stands at five-foot-eleven, recorded 1,092 yards on 182 carries. He averaged 5.2 yards per carry and scored a total of 13 touchdowns in the process, with his longest run being for 60 yards.
Chandler had the opportunity to play for Sam Howell in college, but has found their way back to each other in the NFL — suiting up for the Minnesota Vikings under Head Coach Kevin O'Connell.
Last season, Chandler played in 17 games (did the same thing in 2023) and had 56 carries for 182 yards, averaging 3.3 yards per carry; however, he was unable to reach the end zone at any point of the season. His longest run was 25 yards, and he gained nine first downs. One thing to note is that this coming 2025 NFL season will be Chandler's fourth season, as he is continuously making strides in his game. In year one, he only played three games total.
The Vikings played well during 2024, finishing with a record of 14-3, and placed second in the NFC North behind the Detroit Lions (who had a record of 15-2). Coach O'Connell led the team to a record of 8-1 at home and 6-2 on the road, mustering a 4-2 win-loss ratio in the division. Minnesota scored 432 points in comparison to giving up 332 after its 17 games.
Ty Chandler's Final Season of Collegiate Football
"Started all 13 games at running back • Second team All-ACC • Doak Walker Award Watch List • ACC Running Back of the Week (9/20, 11/6) • Become the 20th UNC player to record a 1,000-yard rushing season • Finished the season with 1,092 rushing yards and 13 rushing TDs and had 15 receptions for 216 yards and one receiving TD • Ranked fourth in the ACC with 84.0 rushing yards per game and third with 13 rushing TDs • Also seventh with 106.0 all-purpose yards per game
• Had seven career rushes of 50+ yards, including four in 2021, and added a 75-yard receiving TD • Made Carolina debut at Virginia Tech and rushed for a team-high 66 yards on 10 carries in season opener • Rushed for 58 yards on 15 carries and scored a rushing TD against Georgia State • Recorded 198 rushing yards on 20 carries and scored a pair of rushing TDs against Virginia • Had a 60-yard run against the Cavaliers • Ran the ball 17 times for 48 yards at Georgia Tech • Had a receiving and rushing TD against Duke, the 1st time he's done that in his career
• Scored on a 75-yard wheel route out of the backfield and finished with 140 all-purpose yards (87 rec, 53 rush) against the Blue Devils • Had 61 rushing yards and a TD against Florida State • Went for 104 yards on the ground and two rushing TDs against Miami • Scored two rushing touchdowns and had 101 all-purpose yards (83 rush, 18 rec) at Notre Dame • Exploded for a career-high 213 rushing yards on 22 carries and four rushing TDs against Wake Forest • First UNC player to have four rushing TDs since Leon Johnson in 1993
• Had 14 carries for 42 yards and three receptions for 12 yards at Pittsburgh • Rushed for 78 yards on 10 attempts and had one reception for eight yards against Wofford • Went over 3,000 career rushing yards against the Terriers • Had six carries for 59 yards and one catch for seven yards at NC State • Rushed for 29 yards on nine carries and had one catch for one yard against South Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl."
It was only for one season, but Chandler made his mark and added to the history of talented running backs that UNC's football program has had. Furthermore, it's interesting to think about how current Head Coach Bill Belichick would have used him if he played on this year's team.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!