Former Tar Heel: Sam Howell’s Career after UNC
Sam Howell went down as one of, if not, the best quarterback to play at North Carolina. He held records on top of records, and it all began when he was a freshman, seeming to already have a level of comfortability uncommon in rookies at the college level. And a few years later after his last year in Chapel Hill, being the 2021 season, Howell is gearing up to join his third team in what will be his fourth season in the NFL.
Howell played his rookie year with the Washington Commanders for two seasons, then the Seattle Seahawks, but will be playing for head coach Kevin O'Connell.
Here's an overiew of Howell's senior season in Chapel Hill, per GoHeels:
"Started 12 games at quarterback • AAU Sullivan Award Finalist • Preseason ACC Player of the Year • All-ACC Honorable Mention • Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 selection (9/13, 9/20) • Manning Award Star of the Week (9/20, 11/6) • Maxwell Award Player of the Week (9/20) • ACC Quarterback of the Week (9/20) • Finished the season 217 of 347 for 3,056 passing yards with 24 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions
• Rushed for 828 yards and scored 11 rushing touchdowns • One of three Power 5 quarterbacks to throw for 20+ touchdowns and rush for 10+ touchdowns • Ranked ninth nationally with 323.7 yards of total offense per game • Placed third nationally among FBS quarterbacks with 828 rushing yards • Became just the third QB in the playoff era with five games with 300 passing yards and five games with 100 rushing yards in a season
• Finished 17 of 32 for 208 yards with a career-high three interceptions against Virginia Tech • He is the second UNC QB to ever compile 300+ passing yards and 100+ rushing yards in a game against Georgia State • The other was Marquise Williams against Notre Dame in 2014 • Also joined Williams as the only QBs to pass for three and rush for two scores in a game (Williams vs. Baylor in 2015 Russell Athletic Bowl)
• Accumulated 456 total yards (sixth most at UNC) with 352 passing and a career-high 104 rushing yards • Was 21 of 29 for 352 passing yards and scored on the ground from 22 yards and 62 yards, the longest rush of his career, against the Panthers • The following week against Virginia he joined Louisville’s Lamar Jackson as the only Power 5 QBs to register back-to-back games with 300+ passing yards and 100+ rushing yards
• Compiled 419 total yards (307 pass, career-high 112 rushing) with five passing TDs on 14 of 21 attempts • Passed for a pair of touchdowns and was 25 of 39 for 306 passing yards at Georgia Tech • Was 18 of 32 for 321 yards and three touchdowns against Duke • Completed 17 of 32 attempts for 203 yards and two touchdowns against one interception versus Florida State • Gained 108 rushing yards on 11 carries against the Seminoles
• Ran for two scores and passed for two touchdowns in the 45-42 win over Miami • Was 17 of 26 with one interception and rushed for 98 yards on 17 attempts against the Hurricanes • Had 442 total yards at Notre Dame, the eighth most in UNC history, with 341 passing and 101 rushing yards and one passing and one rushing TD • Was 24 of 31 with one interception against the Irish
• Registered 320 total yards (216 passing, 104 rush), rushed for two TDs and threw one TD against Wake Forest • Was 22 of 33 for 296 yards with three total TDs (one rush) at Pitt • Missed his only collegiate game against Wofford
• Completed 14 of 26 attempts for 147 yards and one passing TD and had 98 rushing yards and two rushing scores at NC State • Finished his career at the Duke's Mayo Bowl and completed 12 of 20 attempts for 205 yards and one touchdown."
As mentioned earlier, he holds plenty of school records, and beneath is a list of them, found on GoHeels:
"Passing Yards (Career): 10,283 Passing Yards
(Freshman): 3,641 Passing Yards
(Sophomore): 3,586
Passing Yards (Game): 550
Passing Yards (Freshman): 401
Passing Yards (Sophomore): 550
Passing Yards Per Game (Career): 277.9
Yards Gained Per Attempt (Career): 9.2
Yards Gained Per Attempt (Season): 10.3
Yards Gained Per Completion (Season): 15.1
Passing TDs: 92
Passing TDs (Season): 38
Passing TDs (Freshman): 38
Passing TDs (Sophomore): 30
Passing TDs (Game): 6
Passing TDs (3 or more in a game): 17
Passing TDs (4 or more in a game): 6
Consecutive Games with a Passing TD: 37
Passing Efficiency (Career): 164.2
Passing Efficiency (Season): 179.1
TDs Responsible For: 111
TDs Responsible For (Season): 40
TDs Responsible For (Game): 7
Total Offense (Career): 11,292
Total Offense (Freshman): 3,676
Total Offense (Sophomore): 3,732
Total Offense (Game): 571"
Former Tar Heels Drake Maye and Omarion Hampton are preparing the upcoming season as well, and just like Howell, are practicing to bring success to their respective teams.
