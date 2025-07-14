EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know Tar Heels Commit Xavier Jackson
It's not often that fans get to know the type of person they are bringing into the program, aside from who they are on the field. North Carolina Tar Heels commit Xavier Jackson recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels to detail who he is off the field.
"Off the field, I’m a calm, respectful, and focused person. I stay to myself, keep my priorities straight, and try to move the right way. I’m big on loyalty, and I try to be someone people can count on—whether that’s my family, friends, or teammates. I’m not the loudest in the room, but I lead by example and stay locked in on my goals. I always try to carry myself with maturity and represent the people who believe in me the right way," Jackson stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
The talented prospect detailed his hobbies.
"When I’m not on the field, I like to listen to music, watch movies, and play video games. Those things help me unwind and clear my head. I also enjoy just being around family or close friends—having real conversations, joking around, or just relaxing. I take recovery seriously, too, so I’ll stretch, do mobility work, or light workouts to stay ready even on my off days."
There are many things that peak his interest including music.
"I’m interested in music, technology, business, and real estate. I like learning how people become successful—what they had to go through, how they think, and how they stay consistent. I’m also really into IT and how technology connects to business today. Long-term, I want to invest in real estate and build something that can support me and my family after football. I like the idea of owning property and being in control of my own future."
He dug deeper into what type of music he likes the most.
"I listen to a lot of rap—mainly artists that talk about real life, the struggle, and the come-up. My favorite artist is NBA YoungBoy. I respect his work ethic and the raw emotion in his music—it motivates me. I also listen to Kur, Hurricane Wisdom, and Lil Baby. They all have different styles, but what they have in common is that they speak on things I can relate to. Music keeps me locked in or helps me chill, depending on the vibe," said the talented prospect.
The talented prospect has a set field he wants to be in, as he is planning on going to school for this specific field of work.
"I’m planning to major in either business or IT. I want to learn about entrepreneurship, how to manage money, and how to build something for myself. My long-term goal is to get into real estate—buying property, investing, and building generational wealth. School is a chance for me to gain knowledge and set up my future, not just for football but for life after it. I’m taking it seriously and want to make the most of the opportunity."
