North Carolina Could Massively Boost Recruiting
The North Carolina Tar Heels continue to show time and time again that they can recruit at a high level after the addition of one of the better coaches of all time joining the staff as the head football coach, which did nothing but spark the recruiting even more.
The North Carolina Tar Heels made a coaching change as they went out and added Bill Belichick, who is a former NFL coach who one many Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.
He coach, many of the best players in the history of the NFL, as he has coached the likes of Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss, and many more that are worth noting as his track record is among no other.
Belichick put an exclemation on recruiting as he continue to show that he is someone that can adapt better than anyone as he adapted to the system very quickly and was able to land many different commits in the 2026 class to shape up what looks to be one of the better classes in the country and arguably the best North Carolina recruiting class in a long time, if not in the history of the college football program.
He landed a total of 36 commitments, which is far more than the majority of the coaches at this time, as the average is around 22 to 23 commits at this time, with many coaches hopeful that they can land 25 commitments in the class, while Belichick landed 36 total, which is a bit excessive.
They will have the chance to put more eyes on them as they are set to play their very first college football game with Belichick calling the plays as the game is set to take place on Monday, which is a heavy-hitting week one matchup between two very tough programs.
The North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the TCU Horned Frogs, which will be one of the best matchups of the week one slate, as everyone will be eyeing how Belichick does as the coach, as well as how guys like Gio Lopez do in his debut.
The Tar Heels being able to go get a player like Belichick does nothing but boost recruiting, but then playing on a Monday night in front of many different viewers. Both for recruiting and fans show exactly how big a game this can be, as well as how big a boost this can be for recruiting, as there are no other games to be played.
