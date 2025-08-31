Grayson Wins to Redeem Injured Tar Heels Commit Travis Burgess
The North Carolina Tar Heels continue to do their job when it comes to searching for prospects in the 2026 recruiting class.
They have been able to win many different players that they were hopeful to be able to land down the road, which has really started to play a huge role in the classes themselves.
Being able to land guys that you were hopeful that you could, but had to battle other schools for as always, a huge win when it comes to the recruiting scene and it is safe to say that Bill Belichick and his staff has done exactly that when it comes to recruiting certain prospects as they have been able to land players from all over the country and from many different states.
Not only that, but they have been able to win players from a plethora of different programs, with some teams having multiple commits of the North Carolina Tar Heels.
One of the most notable teams that has multiple commits on it for the 2026 recruiting class is Grayson High School from the state of Georgia, which isn't only one of the better teams in the state of Georgia, if not the best team in the state of Georgia, but also a top-five nationally ranked team by MaxPreps.
This is the home of two commits for the North Carolina Tar Heels, including their highest rated commit by many different sites as this is the home of their quarterback commit Travis Burgess, who is one of the better quarterbacks in the country and easily the best quarterback in the state of Georgia, as a recent as he has started to spark up in recruitment, but recently received some devastating news.
Burgess went down with a season-ending injury that he will not be able to bounce back from, which is very devastating for both the UCLA Bruins and his high school team, as they were counting on him to help make another state championship and hopefully win another state title, as that path has gotten much more narrow.
While people were unknown, what the ramps would look like it has became more apparent as their backup quarterback played their first game as the starter following Burgess's injury as they played against one of the top teams from the state of Alabama, and they went to a nail-biting photo finish, which still helped them secure the victory as they stopped Thompson from scoring a two point conversion to win the football game in the end.
With how that game played out is safe to say that Burgess was on the field. It likely would've been a lot different. However, it still shows the talent that the Grayson High School Rams still have, even though their top players are off the field when it comes to their offensive players.
