Social Media Reacts to UNC's Heartbreaking Loss to Cal
North Carolina loses, but this is different from the others it has experienced, as the Tar Heels lost to Cal 21-18 in heartbreaking fashion.
UNC (2-4, 0-2 ACC) suffered its third straight loss of the season and its seventh-straight to a Power Four school. Cal (5-2, 2-1 ACC) is just one win away from bowl eligibility.
Here are the most notable tweets from the game.
ACC After Dark
It was a late-night kickoff for North Carolina fans. While the game began at 7:30 p.m. in the Bay Area, it was a 10:30 p.m. start in Chapel Hill. With California and Stanford joining the ACC, Carolina supporters were bound to experience "After Dark" football eventually. At least Tar Heel fans have coffee—and as a bonus, many are used to staying up for late-night Carolina basketball games in tournaments like the Maui Invitational.
Another Disastrous Start of the Game
After giving up a 75-yard double pass trick play on the first play of the game against Clemson last week, UNC's offense looked to make a statement on its opening drive. Lopez connected with Shand Clower for a solid gain, but Clower was stripped and Cal recovered the fumble.
Cal took advantage of the situation and scored four plays later when Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele scored on a 3-yard touchdown run for Cal to take the early 7-0 lead. All four of Cal's offensive plays were runs.
Of course, Twitter, whether they were UNC fans or not, had some funny reactions to the chaos that unfolded on the first drive.
The Battle of Mid
One of the things that bothered me constantly was the horrific playcalling by the offensive coordinators on both teams, Bryan Harsin of Cal and Freddie Kitchens of North Carolina.
Everyone and their mothers have criticized Kithen's playcalling since the beginning of the season, including myself and the rest of the staff. To be fair, everyone has a good reason to do so, as the Tar Heels are 131st out of 134 FBS teams in total offense and are at or near the bottom of every single offensive statistical category.
However, Kitchens has met his match with Harsin as both coaches had questionable play calls throughout the game. Harsin may have had worse playcalling than Kitchens, as he was calling deep pass plays on third and short. It got so bad to the point where I tweeted this out.
It was truly a Battle of Mid and I feel terribly for everyone who watched it.
The Gut Punch
For a second, it looked like UNC was going to finally win its first game of the season, but disaster struck.
North Carolina wide receiver Nathan Leacock caught a pass from Gio Lopez and appeared destined for the end zone, but Cal cornerback Brent Austin knocked the ball loose just before Leacock could score. Austin recovered the fumble in the end zone with less than four minutes remaining, sealing the Golden Bears' victory.