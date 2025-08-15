UNC Target CJ Sadler Set to Announce Commitment
North Carolina Tar Heels Football Target CJ Sadler Announces His Commitment Later Today
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been on a roll when it comes to the recruiting scene. The North Carolina Tar Heels have landed many different commitments in the 2026 class, as it has become more visible that the nation is jumping at the chance of playing football for one of the greatest coaches of all time.
That coach is Bill Belichick. Belichick is a former NFL head coach who coached the New England Patriots for many years and helped them win their Super Bowl titles. He is the coach who was paired with arguably the greatest NFL QB of all time, Tom Brady. The Super Bowl-winning coach had a rough end to his career in New England, but would later find his newest job with the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill.
Belichick has yet to coach a college game this go-around and will be the talk of the town when he does so. This fan base has nothing but high expectations for the former NFL head coach to lead them to a successful season. The NFL legend has done a great job this offseason to the point some could say he has done too good a job by landing a total of 35 commits in the class. One could argue that the majority of programs don't land throughout the whole class.
While thus far he has 35 commits and that is a lot, the Tar Heels head coach will hope to turn that 35 into 36 after a commitment on Friday. The Tar Heels are pushing for the commitment of athlete and Michigan high school football star CJ Sadler.
Sadler is one of the better players in the nation for both high school football at the wide receiver position, as well as high school football as a Nickel. The Tar Heels could use him both ways, but things seem as his future is with the ball in his hands at the wide receiver position and return man, as he has even been named as one of the better return men in recent years.
He will make his announcement later today, with teams like Maryland, Michigan, and others making a push down the stretch. The Tar Heels could be viewed as the team to beat in the final hours of his uncommitted recruiting process.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!