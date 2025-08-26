Tar Heels Commit Travis Burgess Set for Friday Night Thriller
The North Carolina Tar Heels have landed 36 total commits in the 2026 class, which is a bit excessive, as many teams won't even land but maybe 25 total commits in the 2026 class, thanks to their recruiting coaches. The class is going extremely well thanks to many different reasons, including the one obvious reason of the new head coach who is in town for the North Carolina Tar Heels.
The new head coach in town for the Tar Heels is Bill Belichick, who has a very extensive resume when it comes to coaching in the NFL, which is the exact place that these prospects who are in high school dream of getting to. Belichick is a former New England Patriots head coach who helped lead them to many Super Bowls as well as win many Super Bowls as he was paired alongside some of the greatest players of all time, including Randy Moss, Rob Gronkowski, and Tom Brady.
The North Carolina Tar Heels have landed many different commitments that are worth mentioning, including their quarterback commit, who resides in the state of Georgia. The state of Georgia is arguably one of the better states in the country when it comes to the recruiting scene, as it produces many different talented players year in and year out.
The quarterback that they landed is the Grayson quarterback, who helped lead his team to a state championship win last season and is looking to go back-to-back when it comes to winning a championship in arguably the best division in the state of Georgia. To win the game they won last year. They had to get through Carrollton, which was the home of Julian Lewis, who has a five-star quarterback that committed and is now competing for a starting job at Colorado.
Burgess in his program won the very first game of the season as they walked through their opponent, and then they won the second game of the season and walked through their opponent, and that one as well, even though that one was a little bit closer, simply due to the weather. We are now at the point of the season where they are going to be battle-tested as they are set to take on the Thompson Warriors, who are one of the better high school programs in the state of Alabama.
This game will be one to pay attention to as they hope for the best and they compete against the best as they were looking to be one of the better teams in the nation in win right here would prove that they are.
