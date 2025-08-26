Did Tar Heels Commits Zavion and Jayden Griffin-Haynes Win?
The North Carolina Tar Heels continue to do their job when it comes to recruiting players in the 2026 class as they look for the best of the best and they bring in the best of the best on both the offense and defensive side, which makes them one of the most elite teams as as well as the most complete team when it comes to recruiting players. Many of the players said they've been recruiting heavily in the state of North Carolina, as they must build from the inside out.
What this means is, they have to be able to build their recruiting class inside the state of North Carolina before they can move on to the other states like Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, California, Texas, or any of the others that they were wanting the target players from.
A common occurrence for the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2026 class is the fact that they are targeting players who have ties to other players or ties to the program as a whole, as they are making one big spiderweb full of 2026 recruits, which has allowed them to connect the pieces.
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been looking to land the best of the best, but luckily, they have landed the best players on their recruiting board at a plethora of different positions. This includes a pair of brothers.
Jayden and Zavion Griffin-Haynes are two brothers from the state of North Carolina who played for the same high school football program as they attend Rolesville High School in Rolesville, North Carolina. This is the same school as one of their main targets on the 2027 recruiting board, which has already committed to them, with that running back being Amir Brown.
They had a very tough game as they played against a very tough team as the number three team in the number four team in the state of North Carolina went to battle, and unfortunately for the North Carolina Tar Heels commits, and the fans of those players, the talented program lost.
They were defeated by Mallard Creek and which was a solid game, but a 15-point victory in the end Mavericks.
Mallard Creek will continue to dominate the scene while Rolesville looks to land their first high school football win of the season.
