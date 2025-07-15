Tar Heels in the Mix for 4-Star CB
Davon Benjamin has a lot to think about and he is taking his time to ensure he makes the right decision.
The top uncommitted defensive back in the country, according to Rivals, is concentrating on his preparation for his senior season and wants to make his decision sooner rather than later. It looks like Aug. 2 the cat will be let out of the bag.
"I'm still deciding stuff," said Benjamin, the top cornerback according to multiple recruiting networks. "But I'm gonna commit August 2 and we'll go from there."
Benjamin stands at 6 feet and weights 183 pounds. He is focusing on five schools. He is considered a strong Oregon lean, but he is also deciding between the Ducks, Michigan, Texas, Washington and North Carolina. He took a trip to Oregon on June 13 and spoke out about his visit.
"Really was just trying to, for the the last time, let's see if this is really the spot that I could see myself or in another position," he said. "Get up there just get the last feel for it because this is the last OV of my lifetime. Just getting up there one more time, see the school that's been there from the start. Once I got up there and saw what I needed to see it was all good."
The Ducks have been hot on his trail for sometime now. He is a top priority. He has made all the relationships and all the connections to sign on the dotted line with Oregon in a New York minute.
"It's real good to be honest," Benjamin said. "I talked to Dan (Lanning) yesterday.. I talked to (Rashad) Wadood the other day. Pretty much they treat me like little bro up there. Since Wadood's been there, he's watched me ever since I was a little kid, having him in the background and having coach Tosh (Lupoi) and coach Dan at the head positions really just leading."
Benjamin likes the fact Lanning is a defensive minded coach. It makes the decision easier.
"You want a defensive coach as a DB, to be your head coach," he said. "They really just try to embrace and try to make it feel like it's not just a recruiting talk. We actually like this kid, we actually want to build a relationship with him."
However, with that said, Benjamin said he is keeping his options open.
"I still have other options to see for myself and I'm not just gonna be too greedy and hold off on one school. But I still gotta look at the whole platter. I still gotta look at everything."
That everything is going to include Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels. It is a safe bet the six Super Bowl rings will be on display when the two meet, should that happen between now and Aug. 2.
