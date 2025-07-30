Three In-State Tar Heels' Commits You Should Know
There are many prospects you should know about in the state of North Carolina. Here are three names that you should know and remember.
Trashawn Ruffin - In-State North Carolina Tar Heels Commit
The North Carolina Tar Heels are one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to the 2026 class and adding defensive guys like Ruffin, who is one of the better players in the nation. Ruffin is one of the better players in the class, and has been committed to the Tar Heels for many month now.
He is the highest-rated commit for the Tar Heels in the state of North carolina. He has detailed his commitment to them in the past.
"It's really great. It has taken a lot of stress out of the process and has enabled me to work harder on my craft," the North Carolina Tar Heels target stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
Zavion Griffin-Haynes - In-State North Carolina Tar Heels Commit
Griffin-Haynes is one of the better defensive players in the class, and will be a force on the defensive line alongside Ruffin for years to come. He is from Rolesville High School and is one of the better players on the defensive line in the country.
Griffin-Haynes is one of the coolest people off the field, as he discussed what his life is like outside of football in the past.
"Off The Field ima hard worker loving supporting family member who loves giving back," said the talented prospect who is committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his personal life outside of the game of football and about the person he is.
Jayden Griffin-Haynes - In-State North Carolina Tar Heels Commit
Griffin-Haynes is the brother of Zavion, so it is almost the same message for him other than the fact that he is a linebacker.
He has detailed some amazing work he is doing with a toy drive in the past.
"I think this toy drive is pretty special. Just being able to give back to the community and helping the youth it's special being able to do something for younger children that others were able to do for me when I was younger," the Tar Heels commit stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about the toy drive that he is hosting with his brother.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!