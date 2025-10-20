UNC Turns Outside Noise Into Fuel for Motivation
North Carolina entered Friday’s game at Cal surrounded by distractions. Headlines questioned the locker room. Social media dissected the coaching staff. Rumors suggested the program was divided. Inside the building, however, the Tar Heels had a different message.
Quarterback Gio Lopez said the team used the talk around them as fuel. “There was a little bit of noise every week,” Lopez said.
- “After the Clemson game, it was like there was something new every day. You don’t want to read into it, but guys see it and think, that’s not even close to true. At some point, we were just like, why are we even listening to this? We know what’s going on in our building.”
Lopez said the constant outside chatter helped bring players closer together. “We heard bad thing after bad thing during the bye week,” he said.
- "But we just put our heads down and worked. We got good practices in, and it showed tonight. We didn’t get the outcome we wanted, but it was a step in the right direction.”
Turning Frustration Into Focus
Lopez looked sharp against Cal, showing poise and command in the pocket. He said being healthy for the first time this season made a difference. “This is the best I’ve felt all year,” Lopez said. “It just felt good to play at one hundred percent and not worry about pain or anything else.”
Late in the game, when receiver Nathan Leacock fumbled near the goal line, Lopez immediately approached him. “Of course he wanted to score,” Lopez said. “But the first thing I told him was, we’re going to get the ball back. You can’t be down. You just have to keep playing.”
For Lopez, that kind of response reflects the team’s maturity and connection. “It’s about being a good teammate,” he said. “I’ve been in that situation before, and you just have to pick each other up.”
Blocking Out the Distractions
Much of the recent attention around UNC football has centered on internal chemistry and coaching criticism. Lopez said those conversations have not affected the team’s focus. “For us, it’s about keeping the noise outside and not worrying about it,” he said. “Coach Belichick has been really good for us, keeping us steady and not distracted by anything going on outside. He’s been awesome.”
Players said the bye week played a key role in resetting the team’s mindset. “It was really good for us,” Lopez said. “We grew as a team and as a group. We’re all still new to each other, but we built chemistry. It was a really good reset.”
Finding Confidence Through Chaos
Despite the loss, the Tar Heels left Berkeley feeling encouraged by what they saw. Wide receiver Kobe Paysour turned in one of his most consistent performances, which Lopez said was no surprise. “Kobe’s always been that guy,” Lopez said. “He’s been great in practice and had a great camp. Tonight it just showed. He’s a great player, and I’m proud of him.”
For Lopez, the message was clear. “Everyone wants to talk, but we know what’s true,” he said. “We’re getting better every week, and that’s all that matters.”
North Carolina still has work to do, but the energy around the locker room has shifted. What was once a distraction has become a motivator, and the Tar Heels seem determined to let their play do the talking.
