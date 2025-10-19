All Tar Heels

Bill Belichick’s Short-Lived Answers After Loss to California

The 73-year-old head coach did not have much to say toward the media after UNC's lost to California.

Jeremiah Artacho

Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox and North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick shake hands after the game at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox and North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick shake hands after the game at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's hard for anyone to speak after a loss. That's the truth, who wants to lose? Nobody, that's for sure. And it does not matter who it is, especially an eight-time Super Bowl champion coach like Bill Belichick. At the age of 73 years old, Belichick has been through numerous football games; however, after North Carolina's loss to California, his answers to the media were short-lived.

While standing (not sitting, despite a chair and table laid out in front of him) and answering questions from the media, Belichick did not put in the energy and effort to give answers that are, to say the least, thorough, quick, short and not much detail. And there are many factors as to why: UNC's loss, turnovers and perhaps a culmination of everything that has transpired.

The media collectively tried its best to crack Belichick and have a more well-thought-out answer in place; however, the former New England Patriots head coach did not budge (except for certain moments toward the end of the media availability).

Belichick's team has splattered the headlines for the last week and some change, for both its performance on the field and off of it, too. The mix between both can be another factor as to why the Tar Heels' head coach was in a bad mood.

Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (28) celebrates his touchdown against the California Golden Bears in the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Belichick Immediately Shuts Down a Question

The News & Observer's Shelby Swanson made an effort to ask Belichick about the recent news on General Manager Michael Lombardi's trip to Saudi Arabia, but before even finishing the question, Belichick interjected abruptly.

"Yeah, I'll just talk about the game here," said Belichick. "I'm just focused on the game," he added.

Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) throws against the California Golden Bears in the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Belichick did not want any part of answering the question at hand. North Carolina has struggled to come across wins this season, now holding a record of 2-4, with its two wins coming against non-Power 4 programs. UNC and Belichick will get to have another attempt at pulling out a victory when Virginia travels to Chapel Hill for the October 25 matchup.

Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick reacts against the California Golden Bears in the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Although Virginia's squad is talented, especially senior quarterback Chandler Morris, who transferred from North Texas. Morris, a Highland Park, Texas native, has thrown 11 touchdowns, four interceptions and 1,607 yards. He has a quarterback rating of 76.2, which is 24th in college football.

Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (28) evades tackle by California Golden Bears defensive back Aiden Manutai (14) before running for a touchdown in the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Perhaps, a win over the Cavaliers can put North Carolina in a much better mood and Belichick will have the courage to answer the media with detail and thought.

