Max Johnson Named to Impressive List
The North Carolina Tar Heels are about to get underway with the 2025 football season, as the Bill Belichick era will officially begin against the TCU Horned Frogs on September 1. Although a starting quarterback has yet to be named, the team is still conducting its final tune-ups before facing a talented roster led by Head Coach Sonny Dykes.
Quarterback Max Johnson, who started the 2024 season as the signal caller under former Head Coach Mack Brown after transferring from Texas A&M, faced a brutal leg injury during the season opener against Minnesota, taking him out of the entire season. And after many months of recovery, hardship and perseverance, the Tar Heels were able to bring him back to the fold, as he is fighting for a starting spot alongside South Alabama transfer quarterback Gio Lopez.
In return, Johnson has been placed on the College Sports Communicators Comeback Player of the Year list, as it was announced on Tuesday, August 19.
Below is an excerpt from UNC's Assistant A.D./Football Communications & Branding Football Justin Wilson, on Johnson's nomination for the award, per GoHeels:
"After suffering a season-ending injury last year, North Carolina quarterback Max Johnson has been named to the 2025 Comeback Player of the Year Award Watch List, presented by College Sports Communicators in association with The Associated Press (AP) and the Fiesta Sports Foundation.
The "Watch List" is comprised of 75 college football student-athletes from 51 different schools.
Johnson was injured in last year's season opener against Minnesota and missed the remainder of the year. Following a strenuous rehab process, Johnson was fully cleared before the start of fall camp."
Max Johnson Returns to the Gridiron
Johnson's battle to be the quarterback on the first day of the season is not exactly easy. Lopez's performance last season, where he recorded over 2,500 yards, completing 206 passes out of 312 attempts, makes it tough when fighting for playing time.
However, Johnson's experience at the collegiate level through his first two schools (he started his career at LSU) has provided him with plentiful snaps, whether it's during practice or in a game.
The Tar Heels are set to kickoff at 8:00 p.m. on Labor Day, and the decision on who the quarterback will be during Monday Night Football should be coming sooner rather than later.
