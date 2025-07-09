Prediction Time: Seth Trimble's Stats for 2025-2026
A Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin native, Seth Trimble has built his numbers all the way from his freshman year to this past season as a junior.
One campaign to the next, his statistics have but trending upward without any signs of slowing down. However, his shooting percentage needs to come up more to be more of a threat where opposing defenders respect him, allowing for more spacing for his teammates to attack the paint.
Back in April earlier this year, I made a prediction Trimble would finish his senior season with 18 points, five rebounds, and two assists per game.
After some time, I have a different prediction ...
In his final year, I predict that Trimble will average 16 points, four rebounds, and three assists — a statline that seems much more realistic given the spread offensive production I expect this roster to have. Besides the high-flying, athletic guard, freshman Caleb Wilson, Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans, Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar, and international prospect Luka Bogavac all have the willpower to put up high-scoring outputs.
Spacing is going to be key for Trimble to reach 16 points per game, Hubert Davis and his staff would need to draw up plays, figure out the right freelance systems, in order to maximize him in his last year as a Tar Heel.
After the 2023-2024 campaign ended, when North Carolina fell in Sweet 16 against head coach Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide, Trimble added his name to the transfer portal. But after some time, and an important conversation with former UNC guard Danny Green (who went to the NBA and won three championships), Trimble pulled his name out and continued to play college basketball in Chapel Hill.
On April 23 of last year, Trimble announced his return to UNC on Instagram:
"I've taken time to realize where my home. After much consideration, I've decided my heart and soul belong in Chapel Hill," Trimble said on his post .
At the time his was a rising junior figuring out his next steps, now he's a rising senior, seemingly becoming the voice and leader this roster needs with young talent and transfers coming from other programs. It will be more than just the on-court performance, but what happens off the court where the camaraderie forms — gelling as a team is going to be necessary to win games.
