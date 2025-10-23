No Moral Victories for UNC Football Under Belichick
UNC football lost to California last week, marking its third straight loss since the UCF game (with Clemson in the middle). However, despite the same result (amidst all of the recent news that was released about the program off the gridiron), head coach Bill Belichick did not see any mood change in the players — the low score margin did not make any difference.
On Tuesday, the media heard from Belichick ahead of the contest against Virginia and shared more insight about any possible mood change.
- “Not really, disappointed in the results, but we all bounce back quickly," said Belichick. "You know, once it's over, it's over. Whether it was the wins against Charlotte, Richmond, or the loss, it's after 24 hours, that game is in the books, and we're done with the corrections and so forth, and we're on to our next challenge."
- "So that's kind of the way it's been every week. And I think that's really going forward. It's always a good mood when you win right after the game, but as soon as you get onto that next team, you start all over again. So that's where we are.”
This 2025 season has been nowhere near the expectations placed for Belichick and the Tar Heels, and they have now leaned on the process of stepping toward the right direction to improve as a whole. And considering the mood of the players after the Bears' victory on their home field, Belichick's short-lived responses to the media told more of the story and his feelings.
Virginia, Just Another Power 4 Conference Team
Power 4 conference opponents: UNC's kryptonite.
North Carolina will go up against head coach Tony Elliott and the Cavailers on Saturday, October 25, inside of Kenan Memorial Stadium (Chapel Thrill Game Day returns). The Tar Heels will get to build of their improved performance against California (to show that it was not a one-off scenario) and claim win their first victory against a Power 4 school.
Quarterback Chandler Morris for Virginia has been on fire this season, being a big reason why the team sits at an overall record of 6-1 and 3-0 in the ACC. UNC's defense will be challenged yet again — trying to keep Morris' numbers down, unlike his previous outings.
UNC-UVA, also known as the South's Oldest Rivalry, will feature a multitude of stories after the contest is said and done, and whether or not North Carolina ends on the upside of it all will be determined by its execution as a team.
