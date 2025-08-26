UNC Faces Offensive Line Setbacks Ahead Of Tough TCU Matchup
The offensive line of North Carolina is a unit that has a lot of depth on it, so it did not concern anyone. However, that has changed pretty quickly.
Right now, the Tar Heels are dealing with two major injuries to two of their veteran offensive linemen. While they are not season-ending, it’s not ideal considering the opening game against TCU.
Moreover, the injuries happened to two guys who are seen as the leaders of your offensive line in center Christo Kelly and guard Austin Blaske.
Why These Injuries Are Huge
If there were two players the UNC offense could least afford to lose, it was Blaise and Kelly. Blaske suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the first month of the season, while Kelly is dealing with a lower-body injury that leaves his status for the opener uncertain.
Blaske is often seen as the leader of the offense due to his experience and being one of the few returning starters from the season before. Blaske started every game in 2024 and logged 759 snaps. The former Georgia transfer didn’t allow a single sack in 437 pass-blocking snaps and earned an 84.4 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.
A super senior, Blaske also brings valuable versatility, having played guard and tackle during his career. Blaske will play at guard this season after UNC added Kelly.
Kelly transferred from Holy Cross for spring camp and quickly impressed the coaching staff, earning a preseason All-ACC nomination despite not yet playing a game in the league.
A team captain and All-Patriot League First Team selection last season, he anchored an offensive line that led the conference by allowing just 1.08 sacks per game, ranking 11th nationally, while helping the Crusaders average 27.6 points per game. Despite playing over 1,500 snaps throughout his career, he has not given up a single sack, which is impressive regardless of the level.
To lose two guys who are not only veterans but the two offensive players you trust the most to get the job done is out. On top of that, you are going up against a solid TCU front seven.
TCU’s Defensive Front Will Be Formidable
The interior defensive line of TCU will give UNC the most problems.
Nose guard Markis Deal is a 6-foot-5, 325-pound presence in the middle. He finished last season with 21 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and one sack. Washington State transfer Ansel Din-Mbuh adds interior pass-rush ability after posting 24 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and six sacks.
On the edge, Zach Chapman flashed as a freshman in a rotational role, recording 24 tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks. His counterpart, Devean Deal — the older brother of Markis — earned All-Big 12 honorable mention honors with 46 tackles and team highs in tackles for loss (9.5) and sacks (5.5) in 2024.
What Does the O-Line Look Like Now?
With Blaske and Kelly out, Rice transfer Chad Lindbergh (Blaske’s former teammate at Georgia) stepped in at center. Rounding out the rest of the first team offensive line included Aidan Banfield, South Carolina transfer Jakai Moore and Troy transfer Daniel King (right guard).
Banfield is a returning starter from last season and did not allow a single sack. King was a two-time first-team All-Sun Belt selection while at Troy.
A player to watch out for is true freshman Eidan Buchanan. The 6-foot-9, 330-pound true freshman from Maryland has been taking snaps at left tackle, beating out veterans such as Trevyon Green and Will O'Steen. Buchanan was a late addition as he flipped his commitment from West Virginia to North Carolina back in the spring. How he holds up against TCU’s talented edge rushers will be a key matchup to watch.
Be sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter), and don’t forget to like our page on Facebook!